scriptgirl studying alone in forest, Anand Mahindra told 'Monday Motivation' | जंगल में अकेले बैठ कर पढ़ाई कर रही बच्ची, आनंद महिंद्रा ने बताया 'मंडे मोटिवेशन', लोगों ने की जमके तारीफ | Patrika News

Anand Mahindra told 'Monday Motivation': जंगल में अकेले बैठ कर पढ़ाई कर रही नन्ही बच्ची, आनंद महिंद्रा ने इसे देखकर तारीफ करते हुए बताया 'मंडे मोटिवेशन'। वहीं लोग सोशल मीडिया पर भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं देते हुए जमके तारीफ कर रहे हैं।

 

नई दिल्ली

Published: June 27, 2022 02:40:55 pm

Anand Mahindra told 'Monday Motivation': अक्सर आप बच्चों को माता-पिता के द्वारा पढ़ाई करने के लिए कहते व डांटते देखा होगा, लेकिन इससे पहले किसी बच्चे के द्वारा पढ़ाई करते हुए इतनी सुंदर फोटो नहीं देखा होगा। दरअसल अभिषेक दुबे नाम के ट्वीटर यूजर ने आनंद महिंद्रा और हिमाचल के मुख्यमंत्री को टैग करते हुए एक ऐसी फोटो शेयर की जिसमें एक नन्ही बच्ची जंगल में अकेले बैठ कर पढ़ाई करती हुई दिखाई दे रही है। जिसको देखकर महिंद्रा ग्रुप के चेयरमैन आनंद महिंद्रा ने तस्वीर की तारीफ करते हुए कहा ये मेरी मंडे मोटिवेशन है।
girl-studying-alone-in-forest-anand-mahindra-told-monday-motivation.jpg
इस फोटो को सबसे पहले अभिषेक दुबे नाम के ट्वीटर यूजर ने शेयर किया। इसमें उन्होंने बताया कि आज मैं हिमाचल के स्टॉन क्षेत्र की यात्रा पर था, इस छोटी सी बच्ची को अकेले बैठकर नोट्स लिखते हुए देखकर मुझे आश्चर्य हुआ, मैं यह व्यक्त नहीं कर सकता कि किताबों में उसकी एकाग्रता को देखकर मुझे कितना आश्चर्य हुआ, शानदार। इसके साथ ही ट्वीटर यूजर ने इसे आनंद महिंद्रा और हिमाचल के मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर को टैग किया।

हिमाचल की है फोटो
इस फोटो को शेयर करने वाले ट्वीटर यूजर की माने तो यह फोटो हिमाचल के स्टॉन क्षेत्र की है। इस फोटो में नन्ही बच्ची प्रकृति की गोद में बैठकर पढ़ाई का लुत्फ उठाती नजर आई, जहां चारो तरफ हरियाली ही हरियाली दिखाई दे रही है।

लोगों ने की जमके तारीफ
यह फोटो में आनंद महिंद्रा के रिप्लाई के बाद से वायरल हो गई है। लोग इस फोटो में दिखाई दे रही नन्ही बच्ची की जमके तारीफ कर रहे हैं। कुछ लोग बच्ची को भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं दे रहे हैं तो कुछ लोग कह रहे हैं घर में उसे काम सौप दिया जाएगा इसलिए अलग तरीके से पढ़ाई कर रही है। इसके साथ ही अलग-अलग सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स इस फोटो में अलग-अलग कमेंट कर रहे हैं।
Abhishek Kumar Tripathi

