जंगल में अकेले बैठ कर पढ़ाई कर रही बच्ची, आनंद महिंद्रा ने बताया 'मंडे मोटिवेशन', लोगों ने की जमके तारीफ

Beautiful photograph, Abhishek.— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 27, 2022
She is my #MondayMotivation https://t.co/NMViCvaAwO
हिमाचल की है फोटो
इस फोटो को शेयर करने वाले ट्वीटर यूजर की माने तो यह फोटो हिमाचल के स्टॉन क्षेत्र की है। इस फोटो में नन्ही बच्ची प्रकृति की गोद में बैठकर पढ़ाई का लुत्फ उठाती नजर आई, जहां चारो तरफ हरियाली ही हरियाली दिखाई दे रही है।
आनंद महिंद्रा ने फूड स्टार्टअप की प्रशंसा की, कहा- आप इसे बिजनेस स्कूलों में नहीं सीख सकते
लोगों ने की जमके तारीफ
यह फोटो में आनंद महिंद्रा के रिप्लाई के बाद से वायरल हो गई है। लोग इस फोटो में दिखाई दे रही नन्ही बच्ची की जमके तारीफ कर रहे हैं। कुछ लोग बच्ची को भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं दे रहे हैं तो कुछ लोग कह रहे हैं घर में उसे काम सौप दिया जाएगा इसलिए अलग तरीके से पढ़ाई कर रही है। इसके साथ ही अलग-अलग सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स इस फोटो में अलग-अलग कमेंट कर रहे हैं।
One day will c as a Dr, IAS, Engineering, the best paintings, .......and the best in anyone....all the best to her.— syamprasad (@syamgreen) June 27, 2022
The main reason is when she ll reach home she ll b assign homely work or may b disturbance frm siblings.
That's why study dis way.
I hv seen so many kids study like dis here.— Abhinav Kondal (@KondalAbhinav) June 27, 2022
Pls encourage such children so that they can be role models to other children as well.— Pradeep K. Gaonkar (@PradeepKGaonkar) June 27, 2022
Let her not be disturbed..she's in much better placed than city homes— Ekalavya Bharat (@Ekalavyabhoomi) June 27, 2022
Village life and studies are mostly like it. We used to go study under chinar or willow trees during summers. — surendra kaul (@kaulsk3) June 27, 2022