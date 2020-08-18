Gulzar B'day : फैंस ने गुलज़ार को कुछ इस तरह से Wish किया Happy birthday
gulzar happy birthday : मशहूर शायर गुलजार आज 86 बरस के हो गए हैं, इस खास अवसर पर उनके फैंस उन्हें जमकर बधाई दे रहे हैं, साथ ही उनके लंबी उम्र की कामना कर रहे हैं।
नई दिल्ली। अपनी से लोगों को सम्मोहित कर लेने वाले गुलजार साहब (Gulzar) का आज जन्मदिन है। 18 अगस्त 1934 को आजादी से पूर्व पाकिस्तान में जन्में गुलजार (Gulzar) ने आज 86 साल के हो चुके हैं। इस खास अवसर पर उनके फैंस उन्हें जमकर बधाई दे रहे हैं, साथ ही उनके लंबी उम्र की कामना कर रहे हैं।
देखें किसने क्या कहा?
Shashi Tharoor ने लिखा- हैप्पी 86 वें जन्मदिन, # गुलज़ार साहब, एक समर्पित प्रशंसक से! जब तक आप हमें अपने गीतकार, जीवन और प्रेम में अपनी अंतर्दृष्टि, और अपनी मानवता के साथ प्रेरित और रोमांचित करते रहेंगे…।
Happy 86th Birthday, #Gulzar Sahab, from a devoted admirer! Long may you continue to inspire & enthral us with your lyricism, your insights into life&love, and your humanity.... pic.twitter.com/uaaObr0j5x— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 18, 2020
Yuvraj ने लिखा “ऐ ज़िंदगी गले लगा ले, हम ने भी तेरे हर इक ग़म को गले से लगाया है, है ना?”
“ऐ ज़िंदगी गले लगा ले, हम ने भी तेरे हर इक ग़म को गले से लगाया है, है ना?”— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 18, 2020
Wishing one of the finest poet, lyricist & writers #Gulzar saab a Happy Birthday. You have the ability to transform mere words into deep expressions and strike a chord in our hearts. My best wishes 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Gp3PpfLyRq
Some of the beautiful lines by #Gulzar on his birthday! pic.twitter.com/YbqFBaeJVp— Deepika Singh (@deepikarsingh01) August 18, 2020
My #Gulzar vanity case 🤭 #RR episode 30 coming a day early this week. Watch this space. pic.twitter.com/xecefuGiwL— Riya Mukherjee (@MsRiyaMukherjee) August 18, 2020
He intrigues you with his special vocabulary. He sets you on a frenzy to find the deep hidden meanings of those words.But the moment you read it, you know that there’s much more to what actually is said 🙂— Deepa (@deepabuty) August 18, 2020
Happy Birthday #Gulzar (the one and only) ❤https://t.co/aZkgE5Y0ym pic.twitter.com/eb3rX8n4vD
Wish you happy birthday 🎂 gulzar saheb ..#Gulzar#gulzarshayari #sampoorna_singh_kalra pic.twitter.com/ZRdBEqSXKO— Khunti Lakhan (@KhuntiLakhan1) August 18, 2020
बता दें साल 1963 में आई फिल्म 'बंदिनी' से गुलजार (Gulzar) ने बॉलीवुड में बतौर गीतकार शुरुआत की थी। इस फिल्म का गाना 'मोरा गोरा अंग लइले' गाना सुपरहिट हुआ था। इसके बाद गुलजार (Gulzar) ने कई हिट नगमे पेश किए।
