Gulzar B'day : फैंस ने गुलज़ार को कुछ इस तरह से Wish किया Happy birthday

gulzar happy birthday : मशहूर शायर गुलजार आज 86 बरस के हो गए हैं, इस खास अवसर पर उनके फैंस उन्हें जमकर बधाई दे रहे हैं, साथ ही उनके लंबी उम्र की कामना कर रहे हैं।

 

नई दिल्ली। अपनी से लोगों को सम्मोहित कर लेने वाले गुलजार साहब (Gulzar) का आज जन्मदिन है। 18 अगस्‍त 1934 को आजादी से पूर्व पाकिस्‍तान में जन्में गुलजार (Gulzar) ने आज 86 साल के हो चुके हैं। इस खास अवसर पर उनके फैंस उन्हें जमकर बधाई दे रहे हैं, साथ ही उनके लंबी उम्र की कामना कर रहे हैं।

देखें किसने क्या कहा?

Shashi Tharoor ने लिखा- हैप्पी 86 वें जन्मदिन, # गुलज़ार साहब, एक समर्पित प्रशंसक से! जब तक आप हमें अपने गीतकार, जीवन और प्रेम में अपनी अंतर्दृष्टि, और अपनी मानवता के साथ प्रेरित और रोमांचित करते रहेंगे…।

Yuvraj ने लिखा “ऐ ज़िंदगी गले लगा ले, हम ने भी तेरे हर इक ग़म को गले से लगाया है, है ना?”

बता दें साल 1963 में आई फिल्म 'बंदिनी' से गुलजार (Gulzar) ने बॉलीवुड में बतौर गीतकार शुरुआत की थी। इस फिल्म का गाना 'मोरा गोरा अंग लइले' गाना सुपरहिट हुआ था। इसके बाद गुलजार (Gulzar) ने कई हिट नगमे पेश किए।

