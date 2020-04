खुद के बाल काटिए और साल भर लिजिए फ्री बीयर का मजा!

View this post on Instagram

It's not like a Magnificent Mullet ever needs a reason or an excuse, but if ever you needed one, then surely isolation is what you've been looking for! ⠀ ⠀ Grab the clippers or the kitchen scissors and show us your best Iso Mullet! We're giving away a free 4 pack of Jean-Strawb Van Damme to everyone who takes on the challenge, plus the best/worst mullet will score themselves a year's supply of beer and an epic prize pack including: Sea Salt Spray, Beef's Butter and a cap from our mates Beef Barber's.⠀ ⠀ To enter it must be an iso-mullet with a before, during and after picture or video posted. Tag @moondogbrewing and @beefsbarbers and use the hashtag #magnificentmullets ⠀ ⠀ Victoria only. Strictly 18+