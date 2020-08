Birthday: शादी के 12 साल बाद माता पिता बने थे Karanvir Bohra और TJ Sidhu , देखें परिवार की Photos

View this post on Instagram

So many blessings.. And now we get one more! 🙏Upar wale de lakh lakh shukar, for all His kindness, his grace. We move forward in our life with trust in Him. 🙏 And to the little one yet to be born.. I know that every soul has a purpose, we didn't chose you, YOU chose us. Thank you, my dearest, for believing we are worthy of you. ❤️🙏 @anish_sonakshi.photography I love you guys!! :)