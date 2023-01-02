scriptover-30-000-people-gather-at-pakistani-stadium-for-police-written-test | Video: कांस्टेबल के 1667 पदों के लिए Pakistan में 30 हजार से ज्यादा बेरोजगार पहुंचे, Stadium में लिखित परीक्षा | Patrika News
Video: कांस्टेबल के 1667 पदों के लिए Pakistan में 30 हजार से ज्यादा बेरोजगार पहुंचे, Stadium में लिखित परीक्षा

पाकिस्तान के एक फुटबॉल स्टेडियम में 30 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों की भीड़ इसलिए नहीं जुटी कि वहां कोई मैच था या कोई संगीत समारोह आयोजित किया जा रहा था। यह बेरोजगारों की फौज थी जो पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती की उम्मीद लिए आई थी।

pakistan.jpg
बेरोजगारी का यह आलम
पाकिस्तान में बेरोजगारी का आलम यह है कि इस्लामाबाद पुलिस बल के लिए लिखित परीक्षा देने के लिए 30,000 से अधिक लोग आए, जहां केवल 1,167 पद उपलब्ध हैं। शनिवार को इस्लामाबाद के स्पोर्ट्स कॉम्प्लेक्स में आयोजित लिखित परीक्षा के लिए 30,000 से ज्यादा उम्मीदवारों को स्टेडियम में बैठाया गया था। पद पिछले पांच साल से खाली पड़े हैं। इसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है।
31 फीसदी युवा बेरोजगार
द एक्सप्रेस ट्रिब्यून की फरवरी की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, पाकिस्तान इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ डेवलपमेंट इकोनॉमिक्स (पीआईडीई) के अनुसार, पाकिस्तान के 31 प्रतिशत से अधिक युवा बेरोजगार हैं। इन 31 प्रतिशत में से 51 प्रतिशत महिलाएं हैं जबकि 16 प्रतिशत पुरुष हैं, जिनमें से कई के पास पेशेवर डिग्री है। पाकिस्तान की करीब 60 फीसदी आबादी 30 साल से कम उम्र की है। इनमें से अधिकांश बेरोजगार घूम रहे हैं।
