Video: कांस्टेबल के 1667 पदों के लिए Pakistan में 30 हजार से ज्यादा बेरोजगार पहुंचे, Stadium में लिखित परीक्षा

31 फीसदी युवा बेरोजगार
It’s not football that’s filled this stadium in Pakistan but the hope of finding a job.— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 1, 2023
More than 30,000 people turned up to take a written test for Islamabad’s police force, where there are only 1,167 positions available ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/qkgOEuYRPt
द एक्सप्रेस ट्रिब्यून की फरवरी की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, पाकिस्तान इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ डेवलपमेंट इकोनॉमिक्स (पीआईडीई) के अनुसार, पाकिस्तान के 31 प्रतिशत से अधिक युवा बेरोजगार हैं। इन 31 प्रतिशत में से 51 प्रतिशत महिलाएं हैं जबकि 16 प्रतिशत पुरुष हैं, जिनमें से कई के पास पेशेवर डिग्री है। पाकिस्तान की करीब 60 फीसदी आबादी 30 साल से कम उम्र की है। इनमें से अधिकांश बेरोजगार घूम रहे हैं।
