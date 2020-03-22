Janta Curfew: देशभर में कैसा रहा 'जनता कर्फ्यू', देखें तस्वीरें

नई दिल्ली। चीन से फैले खतरनाक कोरोना वायरस (coronavirus) से पूरी दुनिया में आतंक मचा हुआ है। लाखों लोग इस वायरस के संक्रमण से ग्रसित है और 11000 से अधिक लोगों की जान जा चुकी है। ये वायरस अबतक 186 देशों में पहुंच चुका है। भारत में भी कोरोना से लोग सहमे हुए है। देश में कोरोना संक्रमण के 300 से अधिक मामले सामने आ चुके हैं। वहीं 7 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।

इन 11 देशों में अभी तक नहीं पहुंचा है कोरोना वायरस, भारत के पड़ोसी भी हैं शामिल

प्रधानमंत्री ने कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण और फैलाव को रोकने के लिए रविवार को सुबह सात बजे से रात नाै बजे तक जनता कर्फ्यू का आह्वान किया था। coronavirus को मात देने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री ने जो जंग शुरू किया है उसमें अपने हिस्से की लड़ाई लड़ने के लिए देश की जनता ने भी एकजुटता का परिचय दिया है।

Citizens of Delhi observe #JantaCurfew as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the spread of Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/edWi7b5B8y — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

आज सुबह से ही जनता कर्फ्यू’ जारी है और इसका असर दिख रहा है। सड़कों पर केवल पुलिस घूम रही है। सभी लोग अपने अपने घरों के अंदर हैं। दिल्ली मेट्रो बंद है। रेलवे ने करीब चार हजार ट्रेने रोक दी हैं। हर जगह सिर्फ सन्नटा छाया हुआ है।

#WATCH Delhi: Empty streets and closed shops in Connaught Place area, as self-imposed #JanataCurfew is being observed in the country to fight #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/soa8yjIv9o — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

The self-imposed #JantaCurfew to be observed till 9 pm today, amid rising cases of coronavirus s in the country; Visuals from Meerut. pic.twitter.com/CYVyTTyJmN — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 22, 2020

Maharashtra: Juhu Beach in Mumbai wears a deserted look as people observe self-imposed #JantaCurfew, amid rising Coronavirus cases in the country. pic.twitter.com/OaUAcQHSgb — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

Dehradun in Uttarakhand wears a deserted look as people observe self-imposed #JantaCurfew, amid rising Coronavirus cases in the country. pic.twitter.com/F2gZYIEeqi — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

Kerala: Beaches in Trivandrum deserted, as nationwide #JantaCurfew is being observed today in wake of #Coronavirus; Visuals from Shangumugham Beach. pic.twitter.com/KphIpynM40 — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

Himachal Pradesh: Trains have been suspended by the Northern Railway on Kalka-Shimla Heritage line, in view of #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/K8dC2P7428 — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

Jharkhand: Deserted Ranchi Railway Station, as all passenger & intercity trains have been cancelled till 10 pm today, in view of #JantaCurfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/bwICJNdZ2h — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020