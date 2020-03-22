Janta Curfew: देशभर में कैसा रहा 'जनता कर्फ्यू', देखें तस्वीरें

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Modi) के जरिये चलाए गए Janta Curfewपर देश में सभी जगहों पर दिखा सन्नाटा

 

Vivhav Shukla

March, 2204:00 PM

नई दिल्ली। चीन से फैले खतरनाक कोरोना वायरस (coronavirus) से पूरी दुनिया में आतंक मचा हुआ है। लाखों लोग इस वायरस के संक्रमण से ग्रसित है और 11000 से अधिक लोगों की जान जा चुकी है। ये वायरस अबतक 186 देशों में पहुंच चुका है। भारत में भी कोरोना से लोग सहमे हुए है। देश में कोरोना संक्रमण के 300 से अधिक मामले सामने आ चुके हैं। वहीं 7 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।

प्रधानमंत्री ने कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण और फैलाव को रोकने के लिए रविवार को सुबह सात बजे से रात नाै बजे तक जनता कर्फ्यू का आह्वान किया था। coronavirus को मात देने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री ने जो जंग शुरू किया है उसमें अपने हिस्से की लड़ाई लड़ने के लिए देश की जनता ने भी एकजुटता का परिचय दिया है।

आज सुबह से ही जनता कर्फ्यू’ जारी है और इसका असर दिख रहा है। सड़कों पर केवल पुलिस घूम रही है। सभी लोग अपने अपने घरों के अंदर हैं। दिल्ली मेट्रो बंद है। रेलवे ने करीब चार हजार ट्रेने रोक दी हैं। हर जगह सिर्फ सन्नटा छाया हुआ है।

