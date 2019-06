धोनी के सिक्स पर विराट कोहली का मुंह रह गया खुला का खुला, सोशल मीडिया हुआ दीवाना

View this post on Instagram

Well played team india 🇮🇳 ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ won against defending champions 😎😎💙💙💙💕💕💕💜😊😊 . . Do follow us for more @hitman.kingdom45 @hitman.kingdom45 @hitman.kingdom45 @hitman.kingdom45 @hitman.kingdom45 . . 🏆 #cricket #cricketmerijaan #cricketer #ipl #cricketlove #cricketlovers #cricketwireless #cricketbat #rohitsharma #rohitsharma45 #rohika #viratkohli #indiancricket #cricketlife #bleedblue #followtheblues #msdhoni #mahi #crickets #cricketupdates #cricketvideos #worldcup #cricketshaukeens #cricketworldcup #jaspritbumrah #hardikpandya #yuvrajsingh #hitman #lovecricket #teamindia