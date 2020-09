सिडनी में नजर आई Blue Whale के बारे में कितना जानते हैं

View this post on Instagram

Well where do I start; 🐋 I’m speechless but could blurt out a million things at the same time 😲 Yesterday watching a lot of humpbacks travel south in my usual spot at Maroubra, one of the great wonders of the magical ocean appeared in-front of me 👀 A BLUE WHALE 🐋 🐋🐋 THE LARGEST LIVING ANIMAL ON PLANET EARTH 🌍 Although so large they are incredibly hard to ever see especially on the east coast on Australia To put their size into perspective; they grow to around 30metres, their tongue weights the same as an elephant & their heart is the size of a car! Completely mesmerised & feel like I’ve hit the Jackpot👌 Hope you enjoy as much as I still am❤️🐋🌍