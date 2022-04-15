scriptipl 2022 kkr vs srh twitter reactions after first innings | हैदराबाद की शानदार गेंदबाजी और आंद्रे रसेल की तूफानी पारी के बाद ट्विटर पर जबरदस्त प्रतिक्रियाएं | Patrika News

हैदराबाद की शानदार गेंदबाजी और आंद्रे रसेल की तूफानी पारी के बाद ट्विटर पर जबरदस्त प्रतिक्रियाएं

कोलकाता की बल्लेबाजी के बाद ट्विटर पर फैंस की प्रतिक्रियाएं क्या रही?

नई दिल्ली

Published: April 15, 2022 09:51:52 pm

हैदराबाद और कोलकाता के बीच IPL 2022 का 25वां मुकाबला खेला जा रहा है। हैदराबाद ने टॉस जीतकर कोलकाता को पहले बल्लेबाजी का न्यौता दिया। कोलकाता की शुरूआत अच्छी नहीं रही और लगातार अंतराल में विकेट गिरते रहे। हालांकि एक छोर नीतीश राणा ने संभाले रखा और 36 गेंदों में 54 रन बनाए। अंतिम के ओवरों में आंद्रे रसेल की तूफानी पारी देखने को मिली। रसेल ने 25 गेंदों 49 रन बनाए। रसेल ने चार चौके और चार छक्के इस पारी में लगाए। कोलकाता ने अंत में एक अच्छा स्कोर 175 रन का बनाया। हैदराबाद को जीतने के लिए 176 रन बनाने होंगे।


हैदराबाद ने इस बार अच्छी गेंदबाजी की। नटराजन और उमरान मलिक का जलवा एक बार फिर देखने को मिला। मलिक ने अपनी यार्कर से कोलकाता के बल्लेबाजों को बहुत परेशान किया। नटराजन ने 3 विकेट अपने नाम किए। वहीं उमरान मलिक ने 2 विकेट अपने नाम किए। भुवनेश्वर कुमार ने भी इस बार रसेल को अपनी यार्कर से काफी परेशान किया। कुमार ने अंतिम ओवरों में अच्छी गेंदबाजी की। खैर इस मैच की पहली इनिंग के बाद ट्विटर पर भी खास प्रतिक्रियाएं देखने को मिली। फैस ने रसेल की काफी तारीफ की।
ipl 2022 kkr vs srh twitter reactions after first innings
रसेल की तूफानी पारी
(उमरान मलिक की शानदार गेंदबाजी। बहुत ही शानदार स्पेल।)
(रेसलमेनिया।)
(हैदराबाद ने अच्छी गेंदबाजी की लेकिन रसेल ने कोलकाता को अच्छे टारगेट तक पहुंचाया।)
(राणा ने अच्छा अर्धशतक लगाया और रसेल ने फीनिश देकर अच्छा टोटल बनाया। हैदराबाद ने भी गेंदबाजी अच्छी की।)
(हैदराबाद की गेंदबाजी के लिए प्रार्थना करो। प्लीज चोक मत होना।)
(कोलकाता को एक अच्छे टोटल तक पहुंचाने के लिए रसेल और राणा का धन्यवाद।)
newsletter

Joshi Pankaj

Home / IPL

अगली खबर

right-arrow

IPL 2022 SRH vs KKR : कोलकाता ने हैदराबाद के सामने जीत के लिए रखा 176 रनों का लक्ष्य

IPL 2022 SRH vs KKR : कोलकाता ने हैदराबाद के सामने जीत के लिए रखा 176 रनों का लक्ष्य

सबसे लोकप्रिय

1
30 सालों बाद शनि की घर वापसी से इन 4 राशियों के जीवन में लगेगा धन-धान्य का अंबार!
2
स्कूलों में पैसों का खेल खत्म, अब मिली पैरेंट्स को आजादी
3
नए अवतार में आते ही इस सस्ती कार की बिक्री ने मचाई धूम! कीमत 5.15 लाख रुपये और देती है 35Km का माइलेज़
4
शिक्षा मंत्री का आदेश, इस दिन से बंद रहेंगे स्कूल
5
दो दिन बाद बदलने जा रही है इन राशि वालों की किस्मत, सूर्य देव बरसाएंगे विशेष कृपा
6
2 माह तक आम रास्ता बंद, इस रूट से जाना पड़ेगा इंदौर-भोपाल

शानदार खबरें

दो दिन बाद बदलने जा रही है इन राशि वालों की किस्मत, सूर्य देव बरसाएंगे विशेष कृपा
दो दिन बाद बदलने जा रही है इन राशि वालों की किस्मत, सूर्य देव बरसाएंगे विशेष कृपा
Liquor over rate : शराब ओवर रेट में मिले तो इन नंबर पर करें शिकायत, भारी जुर्माने के साथ कैंसिल होगा लाइसेंस
Liquor over rate : शराब ओवर रेट में मिले तो इन नंबर पर करें शिकायत, भारी जुर्माने के साथ कैंसिल होगा लाइसेंस
बेहद सस्ती होने के बावजूद क्यों नहीं बिक रही Renault Kiger सब-काम्पैक्ट एसयूवी, ये हैं 5 कारण
बेहद सस्ती होने के बावजूद क्यों नहीं बिक रही Renault Kiger सब-काम्पैक्ट एसयूवी, ये हैं 5 कारण
साल के पहले सूर्य ग्रहण और चंद्र ग्रहण के बीच सिर्फ 15 दिनों का होगा फासला, इन 3 राशियों के लिए ग्रहण बेहद शुभ
साल के पहले सूर्य ग्रहण और चंद्र ग्रहण के बीच सिर्फ 15 दिनों का होगा फासला, इन 3 राशियों के लिए ग्रहण बेहद शुभ
Video: राजस्थान में ओलावृष्टि, कई जिलों में बारिश और आंधी का अलर्ट
Video: राजस्थान में ओलावृष्टि, कई जिलों में बारिश और आंधी का अलर्ट
shareबड़ी खबरेंshareचुनाव 2022shareअगली खबर

Newsletters

epatrikaGet the daily edition

Follow Us

epatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrika

Download Partika Apps

epatrikaepatrika

Top Categories

बॉलीवुड
बिजनेस
फाइनेंस
कार
धर्म/ज्योतिष
स्वास्थ्य
राष्ट्रीय
राजनीति
घरेलू और प्राकृतिक उपचार
उत्तर प्रदेश समाचार

Trending Topics

यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव 2022भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेसकोरोना वायरसअमित शाहनरेन्द्र मोदीयोगी आदित्यनाथ

Trending Stories

Solar AC: अब भूल जाइए बिजली के बिल की टेंशन, घर ले आयें 24 घंटे चलने वाला सोलर ACमाँ ने बेटी का नाम रखा दुनियां का सबसे अजीबोगरीब, 99 प्रतिशत लोग नहीं बोल पाते सही नामअंकज्योतिष: पति की सोई हुई किस्मत जगाने वाली मानी जाती हैं इन बर्थ डेट वाली लड़कियांइन राशि के लोग कड़ी मेहनत से बन जाते हैं धन कुबेर, सभी को छोड़ देते हैं पीछेNumerology: धनवान और स्वभाव के घमंडी माने जाते हैं इन बर्थ डेट वाले लोगBudh Gochar 2022: मेष राशि में बुध की यात्रा शुरू, इन राशियों को नौकरी में मिलेगी बड़ी सफलतापैदाइशी किस्मत वाले माने जाते हैं इन राशि के लोग, इनके पास सुख सुविधाओं की नहीं होती कमीइन राशि वालों को सरकारी नौकरी मिलने की होती है सबसे अधिक सम्भावना!

बड़ी खबरें

मुफ्त बिजली पर आप-बीजेपी आमने सामने, मनीष सिसोदिया ने साथा निशानाकाशी विश्वनाथ-ज्ञानवापी मस्जिद मामले में कमिश्नर नियुक्त, मथुरा के मंदिर को लेकर भी कोर्ट का बड़ा फैसलाहार्दिक पटेल पर AAP की नजर, कांग्रेस से नाराजी के बीच दिया पार्टी में आने का न्योताराजस्थान में तीन अलग-अलग जगह दर्दनाक सड़क हादसे, 12 लोगों की मौतCJI एनवी रमन्ना ने कहा- न्यायपालिका पर बढ़ रहा बोझ, कोर्ट की संख्या बढ़ाने और रिक्तियों को भरने की जरूरतIPL 2022 के प्लेऑफ में मुंबई इंडियंस अभी भी कैसे क्वालीफाई कर सकती हैंबिहार के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री जीतन राम मांझी ने दिया विवादित बयान, कहा - 'हम भगवान राम को नहीं मानते'महिलाओं की 80 सेंटीमीटर कमर और पुरूषों की 90 सेंटीमीटर कमर कर सकती है यह कमाल
Privacy Policy
Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)
This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct
About Us
Grievance Policy
Copyright © 2021 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.