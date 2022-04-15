हैदराबाद की शानदार गेंदबाजी और आंद्रे रसेल की तूफानी पारी के बाद ट्विटर पर जबरदस्त प्रतिक्रियाएं

कोलकाता की बल्लेबाजी के बाद ट्विटर पर फैंस की प्रतिक्रियाएं क्या रही?
नई दिल्ली
Published: April 15, 2022 09:51:52 pm
(उमरान मलिक की शानदार गेंदबाजी। बहुत ही शानदार स्पेल।)
What a spell today by Malik 😘😌👏😍💝☝️🔥🤩👌🎇💥✊ absolutely tremendous 27/2 in his 4 overs spell....#srh vs KKR@SunRisers @fc_sunrisers @DaleSteyn62 amazing coaching by Steyn sirr....— Akhil Vamshi (@AkhilVamshi225) April 15, 2022
(रेसलमेनिया।)
Russellmania— Nikhil (@DrNBhardwaj010) April 15, 2022
6,6 #kkr#IPL2022 #srhvskkr pic.twitter.com/48lEQ1tMDE
(हैदराबाद ने अच्छी गेंदबाजी की लेकिन रसेल ने कोलकाता को अच्छे टारगेट तक पहुंचाया।)
SRH bowl well, but Andre Russell at the death powers KKR to a competitive total - will that be enough? #SRHvKKR | #IPL2022— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) April 15, 2022
(राणा ने अच्छा अर्धशतक लगाया और रसेल ने फीनिश देकर अच्छा टोटल बनाया। हैदराबाद ने भी गेंदबाजी अच्छी की।)
A solid 50 from Nitish Rana and a strong finish from Russell got KKR to a competitive 175 in the end after KKR struggled at the top. SRH were superb with the ball and it was a delight to watch the pace from Umran and the slow cutters from Natarajan. #SRHvsKKR #IPL2022— Amey Naik (@1996Amey) April 15, 2022
(हैदराबाद की गेंदबाजी के लिए प्रार्थना करो। प्लीज चोक मत होना।)
Everyone Pray fir our batting line-up— Parteek Mudgal (@parteek_pandit) April 15, 2022
Please don't choke 🥺#SRH #KKR #SRHvsKKR #KKRvsSRH #OrangeArmy #IPL #IPL2022
(कोलकाता को एक अच्छे टोटल तक पहुंचाने के लिए रसेल और राणा का धन्यवाद।)
Thanks Dre Russ and Rana Ji For Putting Up A Respectable Total Of 175-8 On Board 🙏🏻💜#KKRvsSRH #SRHvsKKR— Dr Khushboo 🇮🇳 (@khushbookadri) April 15, 2022
सबसे लोकप्रिय
शानदार खबरें
मल्टीमीडिया
Newsletters
Follow Us
Download Partika Apps
Group Sites
Top Categories
Trending Topics
Trending Stories
बड़ी खबरें