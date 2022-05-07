IPL 2022 PBKS vs RR Live Updates : पंजाब ने टॉस जीतकर बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया

PBKS vs RR Live Updates : इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग का 52 वां मुकाबला पंजाब किंग्स और राजस्थान रॉयल्स के बीच हो रहा हैं। पंजाब ने टॉस जीतकर बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया है
नई दिल्ली
Updated: May 07, 2022 03:09:54 pm
पंजाब
Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma
राजस्थान
Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen
TOSS: Mayank tosses it up, Sanju calls TAILS. It comes down as HEADS. We opt to BAT!#SaddaPunjab #IPL2022 #PunjabKings #PBKSvRR #ਸਾਡਾਪੰਜਾਬ— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 7, 2022
पंजाब ने अपने टीम में कोई बदलाव नहीं किया है। वही राजस्थान में एक बदलाव किया है करुण नायर की जगह यशश्वी जायसवाल को खिलाया है।
