IPL 2022 PBKS vs RR Live Updates : पंजाब ने टॉस जीतकर बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया

PBKS vs RR Live Updates : इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग का 52 वां मुकाबला पंजाब किंग्स और राजस्थान रॉयल्स के बीच हो रहा हैं। पंजाब ने टॉस जीतकर बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया है

नई दिल्ली

Updated: May 07, 2022 03:09:54 pm

प्रमुख अपडेट
pbks_vs_rr.jpg

आईपीएल में आज पहला मुकाबला राजस्थान रॉयल्स और पंजाब किंग्स के बीच

May 07, 2022 | 03:07 PM (IST)

दोनों टीमों की प्लेइंग इलेवन

पंजाब

 

Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

 

राजस्थान

 

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

May 07, 2022 | 03:04 PM (IST)

पंजाब ने टॉस जीतकर बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया

पंजाब ने अपने टीम में कोई बदलाव नहीं किया है। वही राजस्थान में एक बदलाव किया है करुण नायर की जगह यशश्वी जायसवाल को खिलाया है।

May 07, 2022 | 02:55 PM (IST)

थोड़ी देर में होगा टॉस

Copyright © 2021 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.