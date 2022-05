बेटा IPL 2022 में ढा रहा कहर, मां इस बात से अनजान, भारतीय क्रिकेटर ने किया चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

Ek hi toh ♥️ hai Jitesh, kitne baar jeetoge? 🥺



Our pocket-dynamite opens up & shares how did he manage to reach here, his struggles, nerves that he had & his father’s one word which settled everything 🗣#PunjabKings #SaddaPunjab #IPL2022 #ਸਾਡਾਪੰਜਾਬ @jiteshsharma_ pic.twitter.com/if1Iv80o01