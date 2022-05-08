IPL 2022 RCB vs SRH Live Updates : बैंगलोर ने टॉस जीतकर बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया

RCB vs SRH : इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग का 54 वां मुकाबला रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु और सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के बीच मुंबई के वानखेड़े स्टेडियम में खेला जा रहा है। बेंगलुरु ने टॉस जीतकर बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया है।
नई दिल्ली
Updated: May 08, 2022 03:10:07 pm
बैंगलुरू
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
हैदराबाद
Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik
बेंगलुरु ने अपनी टीम में कोई बदलाव नहीं किया जबकि हैदराबाद में अपनी टीम में दो चेंज किए हैं।
Faf has won the toss and we’ll be batting first. 💪🏻— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 8, 2022
We go into our #GoGreen Game with the same playing XI from the last match. 👊🏻#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB #ForPlanetEarth #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/RKIu9OEg5J
सुनील गावस्कर के अनुसार पिच पर घास नहीं है, स्पिनरों को मदद मिल सकती है। पहली पारी में 180 के लगभग स्कोर बन सकता है
सबसे लोकप्रिय
शानदार खबरें
Newsletters
Follow Us
Download Partika Apps
Group Sites
Top Categories
Trending Topics
Trending Stories
बड़ी खबरें