IPL 2022 RCB vs SRH Live Updates : बैंगलोर ने टॉस जीतकर बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया

RCB vs SRH : इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग का 54 वां मुकाबला रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु और सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के बीच मुंबई के वानखेड़े स्टेडियम में खेला जा रहा है। बेंगलुरु ने टॉस जीतकर बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया है।

नई दिल्ली

Updated: May 08, 2022 03:10:07 pm

प्रमुख अपडेट
rcb_vs_srh

प्लेऑफ की जंग में आमने-सामने होंगे बेंगलुरु और हैदराबाद

May 08, 2022 | 03:07 PM (IST)

दोनों टीमों की प्लेइंग इलेवन

बैंगलुरू

 

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

 

हैदराबाद

 

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik

May 08, 2022 | 03:04 PM (IST)

बैंगलोर ने टॉस जीतकर बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया

बेंगलुरु ने अपनी टीम में कोई बदलाव नहीं किया जबकि हैदराबाद में अपनी टीम में दो चेंज किए हैं।

May 08, 2022 | 02:57 PM (IST)

पिच रिपोर्ट

सुनील गावस्कर के अनुसार पिच पर घास नहीं है, स्पिनरों को मदद मिल सकती है। पहली पारी में 180 के लगभग स्कोर बन सकता है

May 08, 2022 | 02:28 PM (IST)

थोड़ी देर में होगा टॉस

