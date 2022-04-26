scriptIPL 2022 RR vs RCB twitter funny reaction memes on Virat kohli | IPL 2022: एक बार फिर सस्ते में आउट हुए कोहली, यूजर्स ने ऐसे किया रीऐक्ट | Patrika News

IPL 2022: राजस्थान रॉयल्स (RR) के साथ खेले गए मैच में कोहली सलामी बल्लेबाजी करने आए। उनके फैंस को उम्मीद थी कि कोहली इस मैच में कुछ बड़ा करेंगे। लेकिन उनके हाथ निराश ही लगी। कोहली दूसरे ओवर की चौथी गेंद पर ही आउट हो गए।

Published: April 26, 2022 10:12:36 pm

IPL 2022: रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलौर (RCB) के पूर्व कप्तान और दिग्गज बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली का खराब फॉर्म जारी है। मंगलवार को राजस्थान रॉयल्स (RR) के साथ खेले गए मैच में कोहली सलामी बल्लेबाजी करने आए। उनके फैंस को उम्मीद थी कि कोहली इस मैच में कुछ बड़ा करेंगे। लेकिन उनके हाथ निराश ही लगी। कोहली दूसरे ओवर की चौथी गेंद पर ही आउट हो गए।
कोहली के जल्द आउट होते ही सोशल मीडिया पर मीम्स की बाढ़ आ गई।
प्रसिद्ध कृष्णा ने कोहली को एक बॉउन्सर मार। कोहली इस शॉर्ट गेंद पर पुल शॉट खेलना चाहते थे। लेकिन गेंद बल्ले का बाहरी किनारा लेते हुए उनके हेलमेट से लगते हुए सीधा रियान पराग के हाथों में जा गिरी। पराग ने मौका हाथ से जाने नहीं दिया और एक आसान कैच लपक लिया।
पिछले दो मैचों में कोहली डक पर आउट हुए थे। आईपीएल 2022 में 9 पारियों में आरसीबी के इस बल्लेबाज ने 14.22 की औसत से 128 रन बनाए हैं. 2009 के बाद से आईपीएल सीजन में विराट कोहली का यह सबसे खराब औसत है.
कोहली के जल्द आउट होते ही सोशल मीडिया पर मीम्स की बाढ़ आ गई. कुछ प्रशंसकों ने तो विराट कोहली की वाइफ एवं बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री अनुष्का शर्मा को भी ट्रोल कर दिया.
यह मीम उनके बार-बार जल्द आउट होने पर बनाया है।
पिछले 2 मैच में 2 डक पर आउट होने और अब 9 रन बनाने पर यह मीम यूजर्स ने बनाया है।
कोहली के इस मींम को शेयर करते हुए यूजर ने लिखा - जब फॉर्म में होते हैं तो एग्रेसिव दिखते हैं और अब इन्हें सिमपेथी चाहिए।
कुछ लोगों उनकी पत्नी अनुष्का शर्मा को भी ट्रोल कर दिया.
यूजर्स ने अनुष्का को इसके लिए जिम्मेदार ठहराया।
Siddharth Rai

Home / IPL

