IPL 2022: एक बार फिर सस्ते में आउट हुए कोहली, यूजर्स ने ऐसे किया रीऐक्ट

कोहली के जल्द आउट होते ही सोशल मीडिया पर मीम्स की बाढ़ आ गई. कुछ प्रशंसकों ने तो विराट कोहली की वाइफ एवं बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री अनुष्का शर्मा को भी ट्रोल कर दिया.
King Kohli while his team is— Dark Lord ;) (@Dark_Loord_) April 26, 2022
Batting Bowling pic.twitter.com/u2GvP7O50t
यह मीम उनके बार-बार जल्द आउट होने पर बनाया है।
King Kohli after getting out cheaply in every match...#RCBvsRR #Kohli #TATAIPL2022 pic.twitter.com/qR2uuUOotV— K.G🌜 (@notfunnyKG) April 26, 2022
पिछले 2 मैच में 2 डक पर आउट होने और अब 9 रन बनाने पर यह मीम यूजर्स ने बनाया है।
#RCBvsRR— ْ (@trippymaymay_) April 26, 2022
King Kohli played a crucial knock pic.twitter.com/4oiK0KQmvV
कोहली के इस मींम को शेयर करते हुए यूजर ने लिखा - जब फॉर्म में होते हैं तो एग्रेसिव दिखते हैं और अब इन्हें सिमपेथी चाहिए।
Overreacting for simple things, Creating sympathy for poor performance— Troll CSK Haters™ (@TrollCSKHaterz) April 23, 2022
This has always been the story of our King Kohli pic.twitter.com/6E4UqzEBzM
कुछ लोगों उनकी पत्नी अनुष्का शर्मा को भी ट्रोल कर दिया.
Winning all ICC Awards in a Year to being reduced to a JOKE, @imVkohli has come a long way!!! And, the reason obviously being this woman in his life..— პრამოდი 🇮🇳 (@divineyog) April 21, 2022
Sed :(#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/2tKsrUL4Ux
यूजर्स ने अनुष्का को इसके लिए जिम्मेदार ठहराया।
One wrong decision is enough to lead you to the downfall. pic.twitter.com/SsylHMlw3W— Moana (@ladynationalist) April 19, 2022