राजस्थान की शाही जीत के बाद फैंस ने ट्विटर पर दिए मजेदार रिएक्शन

Pant thinking this as Gully cricket .. "Aisa Cheating karoge to main nahi khelunga"..



Anyway well played DC and that was a no ball for real.. but for today U r the Losing Side...



Poor umpiring was in past

is in Present in front Nitin Menon

& Will be in future.#IPL #RRvsDC pic.twitter.com/WdW4FhqrHL