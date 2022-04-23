राजस्थान की शाही जीत के बाद फैंस ने ट्विटर पर दिए मजेदार रिएक्शन

वानखेड़े मैदान पर हुए आईपीएल के 34 वें मुकाबले में राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने दिल्ली कैपिटल्स को 15 रनों से हरा दिया है। इस मैच के बाद ट्विटर पर फैंस मजेदार प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं
नई दिल्ली
Updated: April 23, 2022 12:34:55 am
आरआर को बधाई उन्हें 12 और 13 वे खिलाडी ने मैच जितवा दिया
#RRvsDC #RishabhPant to Umpire... pic.twitter.com/eQqFVOpHgF— Vaibhav (@vrushv14) April 22, 2022
फैंस बनाम ख़राब एम्पायरिंग
Congratulations RR's 12th and 13th man.. Completely a team win Well done..#RRvsDC pic.twitter.com/YZcTjVgcVG— Aditya Yadav (@ydvadi741) April 22, 2022
आज के मैच में वेस्ट लाइन कुछ इस तरह की थी
MI & CSK fans be like*— CricHub (@CricHubOfc) April 22, 2022
Aisa bhedbhav kyu? 💔 #Mumbaiindians #ChennaiSuperKings #IPL2022 #RRvsDC #DCvsRR pic.twitter.com/724GtgWVjW
वाटसन टू ऋषभ : हा भाई तू ही जाके करले एम्पायरिंग
How umpires saw the waist line in today's match#RRvsDC #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/56TluEZi43— Srikar (@urstrulyGS) April 22, 2022
वाटसन टू ऋषभ : छोटी बच्ची हो क्या
Watson - Ha bhai tu hi jake karle umpiring #RRvsDC #RishabhPant #umpire pic.twitter.com/ii0joF8SZ9— CriticalX (@CriticalXGG) April 22, 2022
वाटसन टू ऋषभ : शर्म कर तेरे चक्कर में मुझे दो बार सुननी पड़ रही हैं।
#shanewatson op 🤪#RishabhPant tough luck gd or bad umpires decesion is final 😶 #RRvsDC pic.twitter.com/fOgAny29J3— Cric Crazy (@Being_indiawale) April 22, 2022
उम्मीदें बनाम असलियत
Sharam kar tere chakkar me mujhe do baar sunni padh rahi hai.#RRvsDC#IPL pic.twitter.com/O9c4m9Wp4R— Huzefa (@_nothuzaifa) April 22, 2022
Pant thinking this as Gully cricket .. "Aisa Cheating karoge to main nahi khelunga"..— Soumyadip Ghosh 🧡 (@Soumyaa_Says) April 22, 2022
Anyway well played DC and that was a no ball for real.. but for today U r the Losing Side...
Poor umpiring was in past
is in Present in front Nitin Menon
& Will be in future.#IPL #RRvsDC pic.twitter.com/WdW4FhqrHL
