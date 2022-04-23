scriptIpl 2022 twitter reaction after rr beat dc | राजस्थान की शाही जीत के बाद फैंस ने ट्विटर पर दिए मजेदार रिएक्शन | Patrika News

राजस्थान की शाही जीत के बाद फैंस ने ट्विटर पर दिए मजेदार रिएक्शन

वानखेड़े मैदान पर हुए आईपीएल के 34 वें मुकाबले में राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने दिल्ली कैपिटल्स को 15 रनों से हरा दिया है। इस मैच के बाद ट्विटर पर फैंस मजेदार प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं

नई दिल्ली

Updated: April 23, 2022 12:34:55 am

IPL 2022 RR vs DC : राजस्थान रॉयल्स (RR) ने दिल्ली कैपिटल्स (DC) के साथ मुंबई के वानखेड़े में हुए रोमांचक मुकाबले में दिल्ली को 15 रनों से हरा दिया है। इस मैच में पहले राजस्थान ने बेहतरीन बल्लेबाजी करते हुए दिल्ली को 223 रनों का विशाल लक्ष्य दिया, इसके बाद अंतिम ओवर में बेहतरीन गेंदबाजी कर दिल्ली को 207 रनों पर रोक कर मैच को अपने नाम कर लिया है।

इससे पहले टॉस जीतकर दिल्ली ने राजस्थान के खिलाफ गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया जो उनके लिए गलत साबित हुआ। जवाब में राजस्थान ने शानदार बल्लेबाजी करते हुए जॉस बटलर के शतक की बदौलत 2 विकेट के नुकसान पर 222 रन बनाए। इसके जवाब में दिल्ली की टीम मात्र 207 रन ही बना पाई। आज के मैच में दिल्ली की ना तो गेंदबाजी चली नहीं बल्लेबाजी। राजस्थान दिल्ली के खिलाफ मैच जीतकर अंकतालिका में शीर्ष पर पहुंच गई है वहीं दिल्ली छठे नंबर पर मौजूद है। राजस्थान की शाही जीत के बाद ट्विटर पर फैंस मजेदार रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं।
Ipl 2022 twitter reaction after rr beat dc
राजस्थान की शाही जीत के बाद फैंस ने ट्विटर पर दिए मजेदार रिएक्शन

एम्पायर ने जब नो बॉल नहीं दिया, उसके बाद दिल्ली का एक फैन

आरआर को बधाई उन्हें 12 और 13 वे खिलाडी ने मैच जितवा दिया
फैंस बनाम ख़राब एम्पायरिंग
आज के मैच में वेस्ट लाइन कुछ इस तरह की थी
वाटसन टू ऋषभ : हा भाई तू ही जाके करले एम्पायरिंग
वाटसन टू ऋषभ : छोटी बच्ची हो क्या
वाटसन टू ऋषभ : शर्म कर तेरे चक्कर में मुझे दो बार सुननी पड़ रही हैं।
उम्मीदें बनाम असलियत
यह भी पढ़ें

IPL 2022 Match 34 DC vs RR : रोमांचक मुकाबले में राजस्थान ने दिल्ली को 15 रनों से हराया

newsletter

Mohit Kumar

Home / IPL

अगली खबर

right-arrow

IPL 2022 Match 34 DC vs RR : रोमांचक मुकाबले में राजस्थान ने दिल्ली को 15 रनों से हराया

IPL 2022 Match 34 DC vs RR : रोमांचक मुकाबले में राजस्थान ने दिल्ली को 15 रनों से हराया

सबसे लोकप्रिय

1
Cholesterol reducing fruits: नसों में चिपके जिद्दी कोलेस्ट्रॉल को बाहर निकाल देंगे ये 5 सस्ते से फल
2
30 साल बाद शनि की घर वापसी से 3 राशि वालों को करियर में मिलेगी सुनहरी सफलता!
3
बधाई गाने पहुंचे थे, पता चला 8 बहन-भाई का इकलौता पालनकर्ता ही नहीं रहा
4
Ghaziabad : 150 मकानों पर चस्पा किए गए नोटिस, 70 साल से रह रहे लोगों की 'बाबा के बुलडोजर' ने उड़ाई नींद
5
15 दिन के अंतराल में लगेंगे दो बड़े ग्रहण, 3 राशि वालों की लगेगी लॉटरी, धन प्राप्ति की संभावना
6
लो हो गया खुलासा, क्यों आसमान छू रहे हैं नींबू के भाव

शानदार खबरें

Cholesterol reducing fruits: नसों में चिपके जिद्दी कोलेस्ट्रॉल को बाहर निकाल देंगे ये 5 सस्ते से फल
Cholesterol reducing fruits: नसों में चिपके जिद्दी कोलेस्ट्रॉल को बाहर निकाल देंगे ये 5 सस्ते से फल
सालो पहले शाहरुख-आमिर को टक्कर दे रहा यह अभिनेता जी रहा है गुमनाम जीवन, पहचानना भी हुआ मुश्किल
सालो पहले शाहरुख-आमिर को टक्कर दे रहा यह अभिनेता जी रहा है गुमनाम जीवन, पहचानना भी हुआ मुश्किल
इन राशियों के लड़के-लड़कियों की सिक्‍स्‍थ सेंस पावर होती है तेज, किसी भी चीज को तुरंत लेते हैं भांप
इन राशियों के लड़के-लड़कियों की सिक्‍स्‍थ सेंस पावर होती है तेज, किसी भी चीज को तुरंत लेते हैं भांप
देवी लक्ष्मी का रूप मानी जाती हैं इन राशियों की लड़कियां, होती हैं सर्वगुण संपन्न
देवी लक्ष्मी का रूप मानी जाती हैं इन राशियों की लड़कियां, होती हैं सर्वगुण संपन्न
रोज सुबह उठते ही करें ये 6 काम, जीवन में आएगी सुख समृद्धि
रोज सुबह उठते ही करें ये 6 काम, जीवन में आएगी सुख समृद्धि
shareबड़ी खबरेंshareचुनाव 2022shareअगली खबर

Newsletters

epatrikaGet the daily edition

Follow Us

epatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrika

Download Partika Apps

epatrikaepatrika

Top Categories

बॉलीवुड
बिजनेस
फाइनेंस
कार
धर्म/ज्योतिष
स्वास्थ्य
राष्ट्रीय
राजनीति
घरेलू और प्राकृतिक उपचार
उत्तर प्रदेश समाचार

Trending Topics

यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव 2022भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेसकोरोना वायरसअमित शाहनरेन्द्र मोदीयोगी आदित्यनाथ

Trending Stories

30 साल बाद शनि की घर वापसी से 3 राशि वालों को करियर में मिलेगी सुनहरी सफलता!Vastu Tips: घर में सुख-सौभाग्य में कमी नहीं होने देता है ये पौधा, लेकिन पहले जान लें इसे लगाने का सही तरीका15 दिन के अंतराल में लगेंगे दो बड़े ग्रहण, 3 राशि वालों की लगेगी लॉटरी, धन प्राप्ति की संभावनामई में 4 राशि वालों के लिए बन रहा है 'राजयोग', करियर में मिलेगी सुनहरी सफलताName Astrology: अपनी पत्नी को सिर आंखों पर बैठाकर रखते हैं ऐसे लड़के, जिनका नाम इन अक्षरों से होता है शुरूबड़ी ही तेजी से सफलता की सीढ़ी चढ़ते हैं इन बर्थ डेट वाले लोग, अपने कर्मों से बनते हैं धनवान30 की उम्र के बाद अचानक से तरक्की करते हैं इन बर्थ डेट वाले लोग, बन जाते हैं धनवानदिल्ली से जयपुर का किराया 287 रुपए, सिंधी कैम्प से जगतपुरा पहुंचने में लग गए 300 रुपए

बड़ी खबरें

IPL 2022 Match 34 DC vs RR : रोमांचक मुकाबले में राजस्थान ने दिल्ली को 15 रनों से हरायागुजरात में कक्षा 7 और 8 की वार्षिक परीक्षा के पेपर हुए चोरी, परीक्षाएं रद्दजयपुर एयरपोर्ट पर कस्टम विभाग की बड़ी कार्रवाई, 42 लाख का सोना पकड़ामायावती को अब आराम करना चाहिए, मैं उनका काम करता हूं, बसपा की जगह अब आरपीआई लेगी : रामदास आठवलेशिवपाल ने मुलायम यादव के खिलाफ खोला मोर्चा, कहा नेताजी चाहते तो आजाद हो गए होते आजम भाईजेपी नड्डा ने कहा- कांग्रेस ने भाई-भतीजावाद और मोदी ने राष्‍ट्रवाद को बढ़ायाIPL 2022 RR vs DC live update : रोमांचक मुकाबले में राजस्थान ने दिल्ली को 15 रनों से हरायायूके के पीएम बोरिस जॉनसन ने भारत के COVID टीकाकरण अभियान की सराहना की, बोले- मेरी बांह पर भी लगा है यहीं का टीका
Privacy Policy
Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)
This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct
About Us
Grievance Policy
Copyright © 2021 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.