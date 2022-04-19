scriptIpl 2022 twitter reaction after rr beat kkr rajasthan royals kolkata k | IPL 2022 RR vs KKR : राजस्थान की कोलकाता पर रोमांचक जीत के बाद फैंस ने ट्विटर पर दी मजेदार प्रतिक्रियाएं | Patrika News

IPL 2022 RR vs KKR : राजस्थान की कोलकाता पर रोमांचक जीत के बाद फैंस ने ट्विटर पर दी मजेदार प्रतिक्रियाएं

आईपीएल 2022 के 30 वें मुकाबले में राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स को 7 रनों से हरा दिया है। राजस्थान की रोमांचक जीत के बाद ट्विटर पर फैंस जबरदस्त प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं।

नई दिल्ली

Updated: April 19, 2022 12:31:40 am


IPL 2022 RR vs KKR : आईपीएल के रोमांचक मुकाबले में राजस्थान रॉयल्स (RR) ने कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स (KKR) को 7 रनों से हरा दिया है। दोनों टीमों के बीच यह मैच मुंबई के ब्रेबोर्न स्टेडियम में खेला गया। टॉस हारकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने उतरी राजस्थान की टीम ने 5 विकेट के नुकसान पर 217 रन बनाए, जवाब में कोलकाता युजवेंद्र चहल की 4 ओवर में 5 विकेट की घातक गेंदबाजी की बदौलत 210 रनों पर ऑल आउट हो गई।
Ipl 2022 twitter reaction after rr beat kkr rajasthan royals kolkata k
मैच जीतने के बाद राजस्थान के गेंदबाज
इससे पहले राजस्थान की टीम ने 218 रनों का विशाल लक्ष्य कोलकाता को दिया। राजस्थान की तरफ से जॉस बटलर ने शतकीय पारी खेली, उन्होंने 61 गेंदों में 103 रन बनाए। इसके अलावा कप्तान संजू सैमसन ने भी 38 रन बनाए। जवाब में कोलकाता की ओर से आरोन फिंच 58 और श्रेयस अय्यर ने 85 रन बनाकर कोलकाता को जीत दिलाने की भरसक कोशिश की लेकिन वे असफल रहे और कोलकाता 210 रनों पर सिमट गई। इस मैच के हीरो रहे राजस्थान के युज़वेंद्र चहल, जिन्हें उनके करिश्माई प्रदर्शन के लिए मैन ऑफ द मैच चुना गया। राजस्थान की इस जीत के बाद ट्विटर पर फैंस मजेदार प्रतिक्रियाएं दे रहे हैं।
बटलर ने आज कोलकाता के गेंदबाजों को कुछ इस तरह धोया

चहल का हैट्रिक सेलिब्रेशन
मै झुकेगा नहीं
रियान पराग इस आईपीएल में ' अच्छा भाई मैं चलता हूँ '
जॉस द बॉस
केकेआर के गेंदबाज राजस्थान के खिलाफ गेंदबाजी करने से पहले और बाद में
गेम पलट दी 250 ग्राम के हाथ ने
ये तौहफा हमने खुद को दिया है।
ये आराम का मामला है
केकेआर नहीं है तैयार
मैन ऑफ द मैच तो बटलर को मिलना चाहिए था ' ये कब हुआ '
यह भी पढ़ें

IPL 2022, Match 30 RR vs KKR : चहल की हैट्रिक से पलट गया मैच, रोमांचक मुकाबले में राजस्थान ने कोलकाता को 7 रनों से हराया

