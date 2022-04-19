IPL 2022 RR vs KKR : राजस्थान की कोलकाता पर रोमांचक जीत के बाद फैंस ने ट्विटर पर दी मजेदार प्रतिक्रियाएं

आईपीएल 2022 के 30 वें मुकाबले में राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स को 7 रनों से हरा दिया है। राजस्थान की रोमांचक जीत के बाद ट्विटर पर फैंस जबरदस्त प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं।
नई दिल्ली
Updated: April 19, 2022 12:31:40 am
चहल का हैट्रिक सेलिब्रेशन
Jos Buttler tonight 😄 #RRvsKKR #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/Gsg9onJATi— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 18, 2022
मै झुकेगा नहीं
YUZI CHAHAL YOU BEAUTY 😍🔥— Mohit Agarwal (@mohitifyy) April 18, 2022
It's Hattrick for the Chatur Chanchal Chahal
Loved the celebration ❤️#RRvsKKR #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/aEDPLtWoDg
रियान पराग इस आईपीएल में ' अच्छा भाई मैं चलता हूँ '
That's sums up!!KKR VS RR✅ pic.twitter.com/xCJid2v6Ga— karthik banari (@banari_karthik) April 18, 2022
जॉस द बॉस
Riyan Parag in this IPL 2022 😁#IPL2022 #RRvsKKR pic.twitter.com/pG4kf1Ln2c— Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) April 18, 2022
केकेआर के गेंदबाज राजस्थान के खिलाफ गेंदबाजी करने से पहले और बाद में
Jos The Boss, Take a bow to the great Jos Buttler. What a player. Butter in today's match playing like a Gem💪#JosButtler #KKRvsRR #RRvsKKR pic.twitter.com/ttSlTUbtZT— Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) April 18, 2022
गेम पलट दी 250 ग्राम के हाथ ने
KKR bowlers before RR batting vs KKR bowlers after RR batting #KKRvsRR pic.twitter.com/yT5mCZxF7Z— Krishna (@Krishna55371428) April 18, 2022
ये तौहफा हमने खुद को दिया है।
Game palat di 250g ke haat ne 🤪 #RRvsKKR pic.twitter.com/l1gQGZDyVn— Deep Patel (@deeppatelguj) April 18, 2022
ये आराम का मामला है
Yuzvendra Chahal what a spell 🔥— Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) April 18, 2022
Yuzi Chahal takes five wickets haul
Yuzi Chahal right now 💪#yuzichahal #Chahal #KKRvsRR #RRvKKR #RRvsKKR pic.twitter.com/xCMEmJ5L8G
केकेआर नहीं है तैयार
Chahal 😂💜#RRvsKKR #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/9sOIkTvjRT— Thyview (@Thyview) April 18, 2022
मैन ऑफ द मैच तो बटलर को मिलना चाहिए था ' ये कब हुआ '
The swag #KKRHaiTaiyaar needs from Both Iyers tonight.#IPL2022 #CricketTwitter #RRvsKKR #KKRvsRR pic.twitter.com/9OW5cpJxw7— Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) April 18, 2022
Jos the Boss, What a match it was, it's totally Jos Buttler game but Yuzi Chahal gets man of the match award after taking Hat-trick and five wickets haul.— Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) April 18, 2022
Right now fans..
#JosButtler #chahal #RRvsKKR pic.twitter.com/Z4P9Bo217S
