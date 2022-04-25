शिखर धवन ने अपने 200वें मुकाबले को बनाया शानदार, जड़ डाले 87 रन, ट्विटर पर खास प्रतिक्रियाएं

शिखर धवन ने अपने 200वें मुकाबले में ताबड़तोड़ इनिंग खेली और पंजाब को एक अच्छे स्कोर तक पहुंचाया। जानिए शिखर की इस पारी में क्या खास रहा?
नई दिल्ली
Published: April 25, 2022 09:29:43 pm
(बधाई। वेल डन फिफ्टी।)
Congratulations @SDhawan25 well done fifty— Vipin Shukla (@VipinSh29048847) April 25, 2022
(200वें मैच में एक फाइटिंग फिफ्टी। पंजाब के लिए शानदार इनिंग।)
A fighting fifty in his 200th IPL game 🔥— Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) April 25, 2022
Shikhar Dhawan is playing an impressive knock for PBKS 👏👏#ShikharDhawan #CSKvsPBKS #IPL2022 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/gzG2PrwKGH
शिखर है तो टीम को किस बात की चिंता.— Rafique shaikh (@Rafique22679967) April 25, 2022
शिखर है तो किस बात की फिकर.
😄😄❤️❤️
(बधाई शिखर भाई। आप रनों के शिखर पर है।)
Heartiest Congratulations Shikhar Bhai!
You are seriously on the “Shikhar of runs”.
Hungry kya??
80 odd runs and going strong, get your century.
Best Wishes!— Shahab Jafri (@ShahabJafri55) April 25, 2022
(शिखर धवन की शानदार पारी।)
Magnificent innings from shikhar dhawan #PBKSvCSK— Ravi Falia (@rv_falia) April 25, 2022
(शानदार इनिंग।)
@SDhawan25 Great Knock 🔥👏👏— Constatin (@_Digystones) April 25, 2022
(गब्बर की जबरदस्त फिफ्टी। कमांडिंग इनिंग)
Brilliant Fifty Gabbar. Commanding innings #ShikharDhawan 🙌❤️ #CSKvsPBKS #TATAIPL2022 #SaddaPunjab— RajuNaik (@PathlavathRaju3) April 25, 2022
(शिखर धवन IPL के लैजेंड।)
He is a legend of @IPL.— Sachin Jerry (@jerrysachin_198) April 25, 2022
(शिखर। क्या शानदार प्लेयर। ये इनिंग सौ से कम नहीं है।)
SHIKHAR !!!🤌🏼👏♥️ what a player he is !!! Nothing less than a 100#ShikharDhawan #IPL2022 #PunjabKings #PBKSvCSK #CSKvsPBKS @PunjabKingsIPL @SDhawan25— Ravnoor kaur (@Ravnoorkaurr) April 25, 2022
