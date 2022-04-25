scriptipl 2022 twitter reaction shikhar dhawan brilliant fifty csk | शिखर धवन ने अपने 200वें मुकाबले को बनाया शानदार, जड़ डाले 87 रन, ट्विटर पर खास प्रतिक्रियाएं | Patrika News

शिखर धवन ने अपने 200वें मुकाबले को बनाया शानदार, जड़ डाले 87 रन, ट्विटर पर खास प्रतिक्रियाएं

शिखर धवन ने अपने 200वें मुकाबले में ताबड़तोड़ इनिंग खेली और पंजाब को एक अच्छे स्कोर तक पहुंचाया। जानिए शिखर की इस पारी में क्या खास रहा?

नई दिल्ली

Published: April 25, 2022 09:29:43 pm

IPL 2022 में चेन्नई और पंजाब के बीच जबरदस्त मुकाबला खेला जा रहा है। पंजाब ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 187 रन बनाए। शिखर धवन के बल्ले ने इस बार आग उगल दी। शिखर धवन का ये 200वां IPL मैच था और उन्होंने इसे खुद ही शानदार बना दिया। शिखर इस बार पूरी लय में नजर आए और मैदान के चारों तरफ उन्होंने शॉट लगाए। धवन ने 88 रन की जबरदस्त पारी खेली। 200वें मैच में सबसे बड़ी पारी खेलने वाले पहले खिलाड़ी भी शिखर धवन बन गए। रोहित शर्मा ने अपने 200वें मैच में 68 रन बनाए थे।
ipl 2022 twitter reaction shikhar dhawan brilliant fifty csk
शिखर की शानदार पारी

शिखर धवन की लाजवाब पारी

पंजाब के लिए शुरूआत में मयंक अग्रवाल और शिखर धवन ने 37 रनों की साझेदारी की। इसके बाद मयंक अग्रवाल 18 रन बनाकर आउट हो गए। इसके बाद आए भानुका राजपक्षे ने शिखर धवन का अच्छा साथ दिया। भानुका ने 32 गेंदों में 42 रन की अहम पारी खेली। अंतिम ओवरो में लिविंगस्टोन ने भी अच्छे रन बनाए। शिखर धवन ने इस बार सूझबूझ भरी पारी खेली और टीम को अच्छे स्कोर तक पहुंचाया। धवन ने 59 गेंदों में 88 रन बनाए। उन्होंने इस पारी में 9 चौके और 2 छक्के लगाए। शिखर धवन की इस पारी के बाद ट्विटर पर शानदार प्रतिक्रियाएं भी देखने को मिली।
(बधाई। वेल डन फिफ्टी।)
(200वें मैच में एक फाइटिंग फिफ्टी। पंजाब के लिए शानदार इनिंग।)
(बधाई शिखर भाई। आप रनों के शिखर पर है।)
(शिखर धवन की शानदार पारी।)
(शानदार इनिंग।)
(गब्बर की जबरदस्त फिफ्टी। कमांडिंग इनिंग)
(शिखर धवन IPL के लैजेंड।)
(शिखर। क्या शानदार प्लेयर। ये इनिंग सौ से कम नहीं है।)
newsletter

Joshi Pankaj

Home / IPL

अगली खबर

right-arrow

Deepak Chahar और Adam Milne के बाद CSK को लगा एक और झटका, इस दिग्गज ऑल राउंडर को लगी चोट

Deepak Chahar और Adam Milne के बाद CSK को लगा एक और झटका, इस दिग्गज ऑल राउंडर को लगी चोट

सबसे लोकप्रिय

1
आज से 3 दिन तक इऩ जिलों झमाझम बारिश के आसार
2
Summer School Holidays Date: गर्मियों की छुट्टियां निर्धारित, जानें कब से कब तक रहेंगी गर्मियों की छुट्टियां
3
Summer School Holidays Date: गर्मियों की छुट्टियां निर्धारित, जानें कब से कब तक रहेंगी गर्मियों की छुट्टियां
4
Cholesterol reducing fruits: नसों में चिपके जिद्दी कोलेस्ट्रॉल को बाहर निकाल देंगे ये 5 सस्ते से फल
5
RRR और KGF2 को देख Nawazuddin Siddiqui ने कहा एक्टिंग गई तेल लेने
6
शराब की दुकान पर खुला ऑफर, दो बोतल खरीदो और एक फ्री ले जाओ

शानदार खबरें

Cholesterol reducing fruits: नसों में चिपके जिद्दी कोलेस्ट्रॉल को बाहर निकाल देंगे ये 5 सस्ते से फल
Cholesterol reducing fruits: नसों में चिपके जिद्दी कोलेस्ट्रॉल को बाहर निकाल देंगे ये 5 सस्ते से फल
RRR और KGF2 को देख Nawazuddin Siddiqui ने कहा एक्टिंग गई तेल लेने
RRR और KGF2 को देख Nawazuddin Siddiqui ने कहा एक्टिंग गई तेल लेने
Summer School Holidays Date: गर्मियों की छुट्टियां निर्धारित, जानें कब से कब तक रहेंगी गर्मियों की छुट्टियां
Summer School Holidays Date: गर्मियों की छुट्टियां निर्धारित, जानें कब से कब तक रहेंगी गर्मियों की छुट्टियां
शराब की दुकान पर खुला ऑफर,  दो बोतल खरीदो और एक फ्री ले जाओ
शराब की दुकान पर खुला ऑफर,  दो बोतल खरीदो और एक फ्री ले जाओ
Astrology: इन 3 राशियों के लोग माने जाते हैं सबसे ज्यादा बुद्धिमान, कम उम्र में पा लेते हैं सफलता
Astrology: इन 3 राशियों के लोग माने जाते हैं सबसे ज्यादा बुद्धिमान, कम उम्र में पा लेते हैं सफलता
shareबड़ी खबरेंshareचुनाव 2022shareअगली खबर

Newsletters

epatrikaGet the daily edition

Follow Us

epatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrika

Download Partika Apps

epatrikaepatrika

Top Categories

बॉलीवुड
बिजनेस
फाइनेंस
कार
धर्म/ज्योतिष
स्वास्थ्य
राष्ट्रीय
राजनीति
घरेलू और प्राकृतिक उपचार
उत्तर प्रदेश समाचार

Trending Topics

यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव 2022भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेसकोरोना वायरसअमित शाहनरेन्द्र मोदीयोगी आदित्यनाथ

Trending Stories

मई में बढ़कर आएगी कर्मचारियों की सैलरी, 11-11 हजार रुपए मिलेगा बोनसअगले सप्ताह लगने वाला सूर्य ग्रहण 4 राशि वालों के लिए शुभ, छप्पर फाड़ कर बरसेगा पैसा!इन नाम की लड़कियां ससुराल पक्ष के लिए मानी जाती हैं शुभ, धन की नहीं होती कभी कमीसपने में दिख जाएं ये चीजें तो समझिए आ गया आपका अच्छा समय, मां लक्ष्मी हैं आप पर मेहरबान!भूपेश सरकार की इस योजना को देखने छत्तीसगढ़ पहुंचा अमेरिकन, कहा- विश्व में ऐसा कहीं भी नहींName Astrology: अपनी पत्नी को सिर आंखों पर बैठाकर रखते हैं ऐसे लड़के, जिनका नाम इन अक्षरों से होता है शुरूDiabetes warning: ये 6 सब्जियां ब्लड शुगर का स्तर तेजी से बढ़ा सकती हैं, डायबिटीज रोगी खाने से बचें6 दिन में 3 बड़े ग्रहों का राशि परिवर्तन, 3 राशि वालों के भाग्य में होगी वृद्धि और मिलेगी सुनहरी सफलता!

बड़ी खबरें

Raisina Dialogue 2022: PM मोदी ने रायसीना डायलॉग के 7वें संस्करण का उद्घाटन किया, यूक्रेन-रूस जंग बना चर्चा का विषयदेश विरोधी कंटेंट पर सरकार का एक्शन, 16 YouTube चैनल ब्लॉक, देखें लिस्टसचिन पायलट और उनके गुट के 18 कांग्रेसी विधायकों का विवाद फिर उभरा, नोटिस भेज मांगा जवाबहनुमान चालीसा विवाद में शरद पवार की एंट्री, फडणवीस पर किया तीखा हमलाबिहार में नक्सलियों का बड़ा धमाका, IED ब्लास्ट से दहला इलाका, एक ग्रामीण की मौतIPL 2022 Match 38 PK VS CSK Live Updates: पंजाब ने चेन्नई को दिया 188 रनों का लक्ष्यRJD नेता का बड़ा आरोप, 'तेजप्रताप ने दी गोली मारने की धमकी, कमरे में बंद कर पीटा'तमिलनाडु सरकार ने छीनीं राज्यपाल से कुलपति नियुक्त करने की शक्ति, सीएम ने कहा - 'पीएम के राज्य में भी ऐसा ही हुआ'
Privacy Policy
Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)
This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct
About Us
Grievance Policy
Copyright © 2021 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.