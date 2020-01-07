पड़ रही कड़ाके की ठंड, अब सभी स्कूल लगेंगे सुबह 9 बजे के बाद

जबलपुर। मौसम में उतार-चढ़ाव के साथ जबलपुर में इस साल कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ रही है। जबलपुर का तापमान चार डिग्री तक नीचे जा चुका है। आने वाले दिनों में मौसम साफ होते ही एक बार फिर ठंड रिकार्ड तोड़ सकती है। इन हालातों में जिला प्रशासन ने नर्सरी से 12वीं तक सभी स्कूलों को सुबह 9 बजे के बाद लगाए जाने के निर्देश जारी किए हैं। क्योंकि सुबह-बहुत ज्यादा ठंड होती और बच्चों को इससे काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। इससे पहले यह निर्देश नर्सरी से आठवीं तक के बच्चों के लिए था। अब इसे 12वीं तक के लिए लागू किया गया है। कड़ाके की ठंड के चलते कलेक्टर ने एक से 4 जनवरी तक नर्सरी से आठवीं तक स्कूलों में अवकाश घोषित कर चुके हैं। जबलपुर शहर में मंगलवार को मौसम अचानक बदला गया। दोपहर में तेज धूप निकली और उसके बाद बादल छा गए। हवा की दिशा उत्तरी से दक्षिणी हुई तो सर्दी भी कुछ कम हुई। शाम को आसमान पर बादलों को डेरा बन गया। मौसम विभाग के वैज्ञानिकों का पूर्वानुमान है कि बुधवार को बादल छाए रहेंगे और संभाग के कुछ स्थानों पर बारिश या बूंदाबांदी हो सकती है। हालांकि बादल के प्रभाव से न्यूनतम तापमान में मामूली वृद्धि हो सकती है।
