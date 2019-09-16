‘द वर्ल्ड लार्जेस्ट लैसन‘ बच्चों एवं युवाओं का बदल रहा भविष्य

‘द वर्ल्ड लार्जेस्ट लैसन‘ बच्चों एवं युवाओं को हर जगह सतत विकास लक्ष्यों का परिचय देता है और उन्हें कार्रवाई में एकजुट करता है। यूनिसेफ के सहयोग से आएसेक इन दिल्ली आईआईटी 13 सितंबर 2019 को जयपुर और उसके आसपास के विभिन्न सार्वजनिक और निजी स्कूलों में 'द वल्र्डस लार्जेस्ट लेसन' के माध्यम से सतत विकास लक्ष्यों पर सत्र देने के लिए विश्व का सबसे बड़ा पाठ वितरित कर रहा है।

इस पहल के पीछे का मकसद युवाओं और युवा मन को इस बारे में जागरूक करना है कि वैश्विक लक्ष्य को प्राप्त करने के लिए जैव विविधता क्यों महत्वपूर्ण है, लोगों और ग्रह को जैव विविधता के नुकसान से उत्पन्न खतरों को समझने के लिए और जैव विविधता के नुकसान को रोकने के लिए कार्रवाई करने के लिए कैसे समझें।



आएसेक इन दिल्ली आईआईटी यह अधिवेशन टैगोर पब्लिक स्कूल, संस्कृति स्कूल, गुरु द्रोणाचार्य स्कूल और मॉडर्न पब्लिक सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल में आयोजित करेंगे। छात्रों को मनोहन तरीकों से 17 सतत विकास लक्ष्यों के बारे में पढ़ाया जाएगा। हम उम्मीद करते हैं कि आएसेक इन दिल्ली आईआईटी की यह कोशिश इन विद्यर्थियों के जीवन में सकारात्मक बलाव ला सके।

About AIESEC

AIESEC is the world's largest youth-run organization. It is an international non- governmental and Not-for-profit that provides young people with leadership development, cross-cultural global internships, and volunteer exchange experiences across the globe.

The organization focuses on empowering young people to make a positive impact on society. The AIESEC network includes approximately 38,000 members in 127 countries, preferentially underdeveloped nations



About World's Largest Lesson

World’s Largest Lesson brings the Global Goals to children all over the world and unites them in taking action. Since it’s launch in September 2015, it has reached over 130 countries and impacted over 8 million children each year. The ideology behind the event is children everywhere should have the opportunity to learn about the Global Goals and feel inspired to take action for them. That’s why all the resources are free, open source and translated into over 10 languages. The event also believes in the power of creativity and that all children can find their own individual way of taking action for the Global Goals.