‘कलाम कोचिंग सेंटर के पीछे कौन है.? कांग्रेस अपने गिरेबां में झांके’ प्रदेशाध्यक्ष जोशी ने डोटासरा पर साधा निशाना

#WATCH | Jaipur: Rajasthan BJP President CP Joshi says, "Today is the 'Balidan Diwas' of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. From 23 June to 6 July, the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign has been started at each Shakti Kendra. We are requesting… https://t.co/x5bHVO3z81 pic.twitter.com/WpZVYeKZ16