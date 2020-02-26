दिल्ली हिंसा पर हाईकोर्ट में याचिका, इन तीन नेताओं की गिरफ्तारी की मांग

The jaipur Delhi violence case has reached the High Court. Today he is to be heard shortly. The petition filed by social activist Harsh Mander against the violence in North East Delhi has demanded independent judicial inquiry into inciting violence, compensation to the dead and arrest of political leaders. On this petition, a bench of Justices Anoop Jayaram Bhambhani and GS Sistani agreed to hear the hearing and directed it to be listed for Wednesday and now it is going to be heard. So far 25 people have died in the violence and still in Zafarabad, Tension remains in many areas including Maujpur and Gokulpuri. Social worker Harsh Mander, who filed the petition, claimed that 10 people were killed in the name of the violence at the hands of members of the organization and the Delhi Police, associated with the ruling party at the center. In the petition, Harsh Mander has registered the names of three BJP leaders. They have arrested Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Pravesh Verma and demanded a case against them. The petition claimed that inflammatory speeches were made by these three prominent leaders, After which the attackers attacked unarmed people performing against the CAA. Due to this, the capital of the country is going through the riots. Harsh Mander says that the police have a silent audience and the government is meeting instead of taking quick action. He has also demanded a response from the Central Government in this matter. In this petition, Mander has requested the court to constitute a special investigation team headed by officers from outside the national capital. A petition has also been sought to give instructions to restore peace in these areas before the SIT probe. At the same time, there has been a demand to instruct the Central Government to deploy the army to maintain law and order in the affected areas. Along with this, the petition has also requested a retired judge to investigate the alleged communal attacks and provide adequate compensation to the families of those killed in the violence. Tell you that Former IAS Harsh Mander has been working in the affected areas since this violence to help the victims of violence. It will now be seen what the High Court directs on this petition.