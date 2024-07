Good News: लाखों प्राइवेट और सरकारी कर्मचारियों की बल्ले-बल्ले, सरकार ने लिया ये बड़ा फैसला

Attention EPF Members



The rate of interest for the Financial Year 2023-24 @ 8.25% for EPF members has been notified by the government in May of 2024. @LabourMinistry @mygovindia @MIB_India @PIB_India #EPFO #IntrestRate #EPFO #HumHainNaa #EPFOwithYou #ईपीएफओ