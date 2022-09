Cyrus Mistry Death: भारत की सड़कों पर नाचती है मौत...हर घंटे लेती है 16 जान

Deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate demise of Former Chairman of #TataSons ,Shri #CyrusMistry Ji in a road accident. Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars whose contributions to India's economic progress will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/7SyHj4sPuh

I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of #CyrusMistry. He had a passion for life, and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age. My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these difficult times: N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons pic.twitter.com/u7LVonCRNr — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022