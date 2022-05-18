scriptMusk ask again, How many twitter accounts are real, how many are fake | बोल ट्विटर बोल, कितने एकाउंट हैं असली, कितने फर्जी - तभी होगी डील पक्की: Twitter के सीईओ ने दिया मस्क के यक्ष प्रश्न का जवाब | Patrika News

दुनिया के सबसे अमीर आदमी एलन मस्क ने ट्विटर से एक ऐसा यक्ष प्रश्न पूछ लिया है जो उसके गले की हड्डी बन गया है। टेस्ला की सीईओ ने फिर अपने सवाल को दोहराया कि ट्विटर को ये बताना ही होगा कि उसके यूजर्स एकाउंट में कितने असली हैं और कितने फर्जी। इसको लेकर मस्क ने अब एक ऑनलाइन पोल भी शुरू कर दिया है। मस्क के सवाल का जवाब देने में ट्विटर के सीईओ पराग अग्रवाल असमर्थ से दिख रहे हैं। तो चलिए जानते हैं क्या कुछ चल रहा है मस्क के दिमाग में और ट्विटर क्यों नहीं दे पा रहा है उनके सवाल का जवाब! पढ़िए स्वतंत्र जैन की खास रिपोर्ट -

ट्विटर की पहचान उसके चिड़िया के लोगो से होती है, इसलिए चिड़िया से बात शुरू करते हैं। बच्चों से उनकी बुद्धिमत्ता की परीक्षा लेने के लिए हम सभी उनसे एक पहेली या सवाल पूछते आए हैं। ये पहेली है - तीतर के दो आगे तीतर, तीतर के दो पीछे तीतर, बोलो बच्चे कुल कितने तीतर...। अब ऐसा ही कुछ सवाल एक ट्विस्ट के साथ एलन मस्क ने Twitter के सीईओ पराग अग्रवाल से पूछ लिया है। यानी बताओ Twitter, कुल कितने एकाउंट होल्डर हैं असली और कितने हैं फर्जी।
जी हाँ, एलन मस्क ने Twitter से उसकी इंटेलीजेंस को परखने वाला सवाल पूछ लिया है। मस्क ने एक बार फिर और इस बार अधिक गंभीरता से पूछा है कि जब तक Twitter ये सिद्ध नहीं कर देता कि उसके करीब 22.9 करोड़ एकाउंट यानी खातों में कितने खाते असली हैं (यानि बोट्स नहीं हैं), तब तक वे Twitter को खरीदने के लिए अपनी 44 अरब अमरीकी डॉलर की डील पर आगे नहीं बढ़ेंगे। मस्क चाहते हैं कि Twitter के सीईओ पराग अग्रवाल ये सार्वजनिक रूप से सिद्ध करें कि Twitter के 22.9 करोड़ एकाउंट में से 5 प्रतिशत से अधिक एकाउंट फर्जी नहीं हैं। टेस्ला के सीईओ और दुनिया के सबसे अमीर व्यक्ति एलन मस्क ने कहा है कि जब तक उन्हें इस बात का जवाब नहीं मिल जाता तब तक वे Twitter को खरीदने के फैसले को अमलीजामा नहीं पहनाएंगे।
गौर करने की बात ये है कि ये सब कुछ मस्क ने किसी बोर्ड रूम की मीटिंग में नहीं पूछा है, बल्कि Twitter पर पूछा है। बल्कि मस्क ने इसके लिए Twitter पर ही एक ऑनलाइन पॉल भी यूजर्स का शुरू कर दिया है। इसलिए पराग अग्रवाल ने जवाब भी Twitter पर ही दिए हैं, इसलिए ये सब अब सार्वजनिक चर्चा का विषय बने हुए हैं। 8 घंटे में 11 लाख यूजर्स के जवाब इस पर आ चुके हैं।
Twitter के लिए मस्क का सवाल बना यक्ष यानी जीवन और मरण का प्रश्न
अब Twitter के लिए मस्क का ये सवाल यक्ष प्रश्न यानी जीवन और मरण का प्रश्न बन गया है। अगर Twitter के सीईओ पराग अग्रवाल इस प्रश्न का जवाब नहीं देते हैं तो मान लिया जाएगा कि Twitter के 5 प्रतिशत से अधिक यूजर्स फर्जी हैं , इसके बाद डील तो रद्द होगी ही, साथ ही Twitter की बाजार वैल्यू गिरना तय है और विश्वसनीयता पर भी सवाल खड़े हो जाएंगे। चलिए तो बताते हैं कि Twitter पर खड़े हुए इस यक्ष प्रश्न के इर्द-गिर्द एलन मस्क और Twitter के सीईओ पराग अग्रवाल ने अब तक क्या कहा है।
दरअसल, एलन मस्क ने साफ अनुमान जताया कि ट्विटर के 22.9 करोड़ खातों में कम से कम 20 प्रतिशत खाते फर्जी हो सकते हैं। मस्क ने इस मियामी प्रोद्योगिकी सम्मेलन में ये सवाल उठाने के बाद इस आशय के कई ट्वीट किए हैं। इस तरह से ये मामला अब Twitter की ओर से किए गए फर्जीवाड़े की ओर इंगित करता है और इसका जवाब मिलना अब जरूरी हो गया है।
मस्क ने मंगलवार को अपने ट्वीट में कहा, ‘20 प्रतिशत फर्जी/ स्पैम खाते की आशंका है, जो असल में ट्विटर के दावे के चार गुना से भी काफी अधिक हो सकते हैं।'
इसके बाद मस्क ने इसी ट्वीट में अगला सवाल उठाया है कि - मेरी पेशकश (44 अरब की डील) ट्विटर की एसईसी फाइलिंग (यानी सिक्योरिटी और एक्सचेंज कमीशन में दाखिल दस्तावेज में दिए गए तथ्य) के सही होने पर आधारित थी।’ इसके बाद मस्क ने इसी ट्वीट में आगे ये भी लिखा है कि, ‘कल, ट्विटर के सीईओ (पराग अग्रवाल) ने सार्वजनिक रूप से पांच प्रतिशत (से कम नकली खाते) का सबूत दिखाने से इनकार कर दिया।'
और इसके बाद मस्क ने घोषणा कर दी है कि - यह सौदा तब तक आगे नहीं बढ़ सकता, जब तक वह ऐसा नहीं करते हैं।’ इसके बाद से अब मस्क की ट्विटर डील पर संदेह के बहुत गहरे बादल उमड़ते दिख रहे हैं।
बता दें, इसके पहले 13 मई को भी मस्क ट्विटर पर तंज कस चुके हैं बोट्स में बहुत गुस्सा है कि उन्हें काउंट किया जा रहा है और जब तक ये सिद्ध नहीं हो जाता कि कितने फेक एकाउंट ट्विटर पर हैं तब तक वो डील पर आगे नहीं बढेंगे।
अब बोट्स यानी फेक एकाउंट हैं परिष्कृत, पकड़ना मुश्किल
अब आपको ये भी बताते हैं कि मस्क के इस सवाल के जवाब में ट्विटर के सीईओ पराग अग्रवाल ने क्या जवाब दिया है...'चलो स्पैम के बारे में बात करते हैं। और डेटा, तथ्यों और संदर्भ के लाभ के साथ ऐसा करते हैं…
सबसे पहले, मैं स्पष्ट रूप से बता दूं: स्पैम ट्विटर पर वास्तविक लोगों के अनुभव को नुकसान पहुंचाते हैं, और इसलिए इससे हमारे व्यवसाय को नुकसान पहुंचा सकता है। इसलिए, हम हर एक दिन में जितना संभव हो सके स्पैम का पता लगाने और हटाने के लिए दृढ़ता बरतते हैं। कोई भी जो इससे अलग सोचता है वो गलत है।
पराग ने आगे लिखा है कि, स्पैम सिर्फ 'बाइनरी' (मानव / मशीन) जैसी दोहरी स्थिति नहीं है। आज सबसे उन्नत स्पैम अभियान समन्वित मानव + मशीन याना दोनों के संयोजन का उपयोग करते हैं। वे वास्तविक खाते नहीं भी होते हैं, लेकिन फिर उनका उपयोग अपने अभियान को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए खुद मानव रूप में करते हैं। तो - वे परिष्कृत और पकड़ने में कठिन हो गए हैं।'
साथ ही अपने ताजा ट्विट में पराग ने बोट्स के बारे में एक विस्तृत जानकारी वाला ट्वीट भी शेयर किया है।

हर दिन डिलीट किए जाते हैं 50 लाख फर्जी (स्पॉम) एकाउंट
अपने अगले ट्वीट में पराग गुप्ता ने लिखा है कि - स्पैम से लड़ना अविश्वसनीय रूप से *गतिशील* है। विरोधी, उनके लक्ष्य और रणनीति लगातार विकसित होती रहती है - अक्सर हमारी रणनीति के जवाब में! आप आज स्पैम का पता लगाने के लिए नियमों का एक स्थिर सेट नहीं बना सकते, इस उम्मीद में कि वे कल भी काम करेंगे।
इसके बाद पराग ने लिखा है कि - हम हर दिन 50 लाख से अधिक स्पैम खाते निलंबित करते हैं, आमतौर पर आप में से कोई भी उन्हें ट्विटर पर देखता है, उससे भी पहले। यदि हम मानव सत्यापन की चुनौतियों (कैप्चा, फोन सत्यापन, आदि) से इन एकाउंट से नहीं निपट पाते हैं, तो हम प्रत्येक सप्ताह उन लाखों खातों को भी लॉक कर देते हैं, जिनके बारे में हमें संदेह है कि वे स्पैम हो सकते हैं।
पराग ने माना, सभी फर्जी एकाउंट हटाने हमारे वश में नहीं
अपने अगले ट्वीट में पराग ने लिखा है कि - अब, हम जानते हैं कि हम स्पैम को पकड़ने में 100 प्रतिशत सफल यानी परफेक्ट नहीं हैं। और इसलिए, सभी स्पैम हटाने की जो बात मैंने ऊपर की है, हम जानते हैं कि कुछ अभी भी हमारी पकड़ से फिसल रहे हैं। हम इसे आंतरिक रूप से मापते रहते हैं। और हर तिमाही, हमने अनुमान लगाया है कि किसी एक तिमाही के लिए रिपोर्ट किए गए mDAU का <5% स्पैम खाते हैं यानी फेक खाते 5 प्रतिशत से कम हैं।
जिसके बाद मस्क ने फिर से पराग से कुछ और सवाल दागे हैं, आइए उनकी भी बात करते हैं।

मस्क ने फिर पूछा, ट्विटर को कराना चाहिए बाहरी एजेंसी से वैधता जांच
इसके बाद एलन मस्क ने ट्वीटर यानी पराग अग्रवाल से पूछा है कि क्या उनके विज्ञापन दाता ट्विटर के बारे में ये सब जानते हैं, क्योंकि ये ट्विटर की वित्तीय सेहत से जुड़ा हुआ है और क्या ट्विटर इसके लिए एक बाहरी एजेंसी से अपने दावे की पुष्टि करवाने के लिए तैयार है?
पराग अग्रवाल ने इसका भी जवाब दिया है।

बाहरी जांच से फेक एकाउंट का पता लगाना संभव नहीं
ट्विटर के सीईओ पराग अग्रवाल ने कहा है कि, दुर्भाग्य से, बाह्ररी जांच से, यह जानना संभव नहीं है कि किसी भी दिन किन खातों को mDAU के रूप में गिना जाता है।
पराग ने यह भी लिखा है कि, इस बाहरी वैधता पुष्टि के लिए कि सार्वजनिक और निजी दोनों तरह की जानकारी (जिसे हम साझा नहीं कर सकते) का उपयोग करने की जरूरत होगी।

बहरहाल, अब ट्वीटर पर ही पराग के इस दावे की सत्यता के लिए भी ऑनलाइन सर्वे शुरू हो चुका है। आप भी चाहें तो इस सर्वे में भाग ले सकते हैं या मस्क से ऑनलाइन सर्वे में भी भाग ले सकते हैं। इसकी लिंक हम आपको दे रहे हैं।
हमारी ये रिपोर्ट आपको कैसी लगी, हमें जरूर बताएं।

Swatantra Jain

