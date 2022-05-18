बोल ट्विटर बोल, कितने एकाउंट हैं असली, कितने फर्जी - तभी होगी डील पक्की: Twitter के सीईओ ने दिया मस्क के यक्ष प्रश्न का जवाब

गौर करने की बात ये है कि ये सब कुछ मस्क ने किसी बोर्ड रूम की मीटिंग में नहीं पूछा है, बल्कि Twitter पर पूछा है। बल्कि मस्क ने इसके लिए Twitter पर ही एक ऑनलाइन पॉल भी यूजर्स का शुरू कर दिया है। इसलिए पराग अग्रवाल ने जवाब भी Twitter पर ही दिए हैं, इसलिए ये सब अब सार्वजनिक चर्चा का विषय बने हुए हैं। 8 घंटे में 11 लाख यूजर्स के जवाब इस पर आ चुके हैं।
20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2022
My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate.
Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%.
This deal cannot move forward until he does.
Twitter के लिए मस्क का सवाल बना यक्ष यानी जीवन और मरण का प्रश्न
Twitter claims that >95% of daily active users are real, unique humans. Does anyone have that experience?— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2022
मस्क ने मंगलवार को अपने ट्वीट में कहा, ‘20 प्रतिशत फर्जी/ स्पैम खाते की आशंका है, जो असल में ट्विटर के दावे के चार गुना से भी काफी अधिक हो सकते हैं।'
इसके बाद मस्क ने इसी ट्वीट में अगला सवाल उठाया है कि - मेरी पेशकश (44 अरब की डील) ट्विटर की एसईसी फाइलिंग (यानी सिक्योरिटी और एक्सचेंज कमीशन में दाखिल दस्तावेज में दिए गए तथ्य) के सही होने पर आधारित थी।’ इसके बाद मस्क ने इसी ट्वीट में आगे ये भी लिखा है कि, ‘कल, ट्विटर के सीईओ (पराग अग्रवाल) ने सार्वजनिक रूप से पांच प्रतिशत (से कम नकली खाते) का सबूत दिखाने से इनकार कर दिया।'
और इसके बाद मस्क ने घोषणा कर दी है कि - यह सौदा तब तक आगे नहीं बढ़ सकता, जब तक वह ऐसा नहीं करते हैं।’ इसके बाद से अब मस्क की ट्विटर डील पर संदेह के बहुत गहरे बादल उमड़ते दिख रहे हैं।
The bots are angry at being counted 🤣— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 14, 2022
अब बोट्स यानी फेक एकाउंट हैं परिष्कृत, पकड़ना मुश्किल
Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of usershttps://t.co/Y2t0QMuuyn— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2022
For those of you who want to learn more in the meantime: https://t.co/3zShh9dbMjhttps://t.co/njNfHHGrZq— Parag Agrawal (@paraga) May 16, 2022
हर दिन डिलीट किए जाते हैं 50 लाख फर्जी (स्पॉम) एकाउंट
Next, spam isn’t just ‘binary’ (human / not human). The most advanced spam campaigns use combinations of coordinated humans + automation. They also compromise real accounts, and then use them to advance their campaign. So – they are sophisticated and hard to catch.— Parag Agrawal (@paraga) May 16, 2022
पराग ने माना, सभी फर्जी एकाउंट हटाने हमारे वश में नहीं
We suspend over half a million spam accounts every day, usually before any of you even see them on Twitter. We also lock millions of accounts each week that we suspect may be spam – if they can’t pass human verification challenges (captchas, phone verification, etc).— Parag Agrawal (@paraga) May 16, 2022
Now, we know we aren’t perfect at catching spam. And so this is why, after all the spam removal I talked about above, we know some still slips through. We measure this internally. And every quarter, we have estimated that <5% of reported mDAU for the quarter are spam accounts.— Parag Agrawal (@paraga) May 16, 2022
So how do advertisers know what they’re getting for their money? This is fundamental to the financial health of Twitter.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2022
मस्क ने फिर पूछा, ट्विटर को कराना चाहिए बाहरी एजेंसी से वैधता जांच
Seems like Twitter should welcome external validation if their claims are true— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2022
Unfortunately, we don’t believe that this specific estimation can be performed externally, given the critical need to use both public and private information (which we can’t share). Externally, it’s not even possible to know which accounts are counted as mDAUs on any given day.— Parag Agrawal (@paraga) May 16, 2022
बाहरी जांच से फेक एकाउंट का पता लगाना संभव नहीं
Do you think @paraga is honest in his tweets?— Elonoshi Muskamoto (@occupymars42069) May 16, 2022