मानगढ़ में राजस्थान सीएम के मुरीद हुए पीएम मोदी, बोले सबसे सीनियर मुख्यमंत्री हैं गहलोत

राजनीति में जैसा होता है वो दिखता नहीं है इसका सबसे सटीक उदाहरण दिखा प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी के मानगढ़ संबोधन में, जहां उन्होनें अपने धूर राजनीतिक विरोधी राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत की जमकर तारीफ की और उन्हें मोस्ट सीनियर मुख्यमंत्री बताया। राजनीति में सब जायज है, भले ही मीडिया में आप एक-दूसरे पर तीखी बयानबाजी करें, लेकिन जब एक साथ सार्वजनिक मंच साझा करें तो एक-दूसरे की तारीफ करना मजबूरी हो सकती है या फिर प्रोटोकॉल, बड़ा सवाल ये है कि क्या प्रधानमंत्री का राजस्थान में होना और गहलोत के साथ एक मंच होना उनकी राजनीतिक मजबूरी है ?

राजस्थान के सीएम गहलोत ने कहा कि पीएम को विदेशोंं में सम्मान इसलिए मिलता है, क्योंकि वो जिस देश के प्रधानमंत्री हैं, वह महात्मा गांधी का देश है, जहां लोकतंत्र की जड़े मजबूत और गहरी हैं। 70 साल के बाद भी जहां लोकतंत्र जिंदा है.

पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि आजादी के अमृत महोत्सव के मौके पर मानगढ़ धाम आना हम सबके लिए काफी अहम है. मानगढ़ धाम जनजातिय वीर वीरांगनाओं के तप, त्याग और देशभक्ति का प्रतिबिंब है. ये राजस्थान, गुजरात, मध्यप्रदेश और महाराष्ट्र के लोगों की साझी विरासत है। राजस्थान, गुजरात और मध्यप्रदेश के आदिवासियों के लिए यह एक बड़ा तीर्थ है।

