मानगढ़ में राजस्थान सीएम के मुरीद हुए पीएम मोदी, बोले सबसे सीनियर मुख्यमंत्री हैं गहलोत

Ashok ji (Gehlot) and I had worked together as CMs. He was the most senior in our lot of CMs. Ashok ji is still one of the senior-most CMs among those who are sitting on the stage right now: PM Narendra Modi at Mangarh Dham ki Gaurav Gatha’ in Banswara, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/UVssQD5lII— ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022
राजस्थान के सीएम गहलोत ने कहा कि पीएम को विदेशोंं में सम्मान इसलिए मिलता है, क्योंकि वो जिस देश के प्रधानमंत्री हैं, वह महात्मा गांधी का देश है, जहां लोकतंत्र की जड़े मजबूत और गहरी हैं। 70 साल के बाद भी जहां लोकतंत्र जिंदा है.
#WATCH | At 'Mangarh Dham ki Gaurav Gatha’, Raj CM Gehlot says, "...When PM Modi goes aborad, he receives great honour. Because he's PM of the nation of Gandhi, where democracy is deep-rooted. When world realises this, they feel proud that PM of that country is coming to them..." pic.twitter.com/Mi6HaqueRH— ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022
पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि आजादी के अमृत महोत्सव के मौके पर मानगढ़ धाम आना हम सबके लिए काफी अहम है. मानगढ़ धाम जनजातिय वीर वीरांगनाओं के तप, त्याग और देशभक्ति का प्रतिबिंब है. ये राजस्थान, गुजरात, मध्यप्रदेश और महाराष्ट्र के लोगों की साझी विरासत है। राजस्थान, गुजरात और मध्यप्रदेश के आदिवासियों के लिए यह एक बड़ा तीर्थ है।
The struggle & sacrifice of tribal community didn't get their rightful place in history written after independence. Today, the country is rectifying that decades-old mistake. India's past, present & future is not complete without the tribal community: PM in Banswara, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/wp3ieOJxrQ— ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022