राजस्थान के दो सपूत अफ्रीका के कांगो में शहीद, संयुक्त राष्ट्र के शांति मिशन में थे शामिल

DG BSF & all ranks express condolences on the sad demise of HC Shishupal Singh & HC Sanwala Ram Vishnoi on 26 Jul 2022, deployed with UN Peace Keeping Contingent (@MONUSCO) in Democratic Republic of Congo.

Prahari Parivar stands by their families in these trying times.#JaiHind