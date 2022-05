कान्स फिल्म फेस्टिवल में राजस्थान का जलवा, सीएम गहलोत ने जताई खुशी

It's a matter of happiness that Rajasthani singer Mame Khan ji has become the first folk artist from India to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. It’s remarkable for Rajasthan’s rich tradition of folk music. My heartiest congratulations & best wishes to Mame Khan ji. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 18, 2022

#DeepikaPadukone : "The sari is a story I will never stop telling. No matter where we are in the world, it has its place" said Sabyasachi Mukherjee...and I couldn't agree more! 🖤 @Festival_Cannes " #DeepikaAsCannesJury pic.twitter.com/ec8MFOvyMH— Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) May 18, 2022

