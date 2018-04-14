1: A great man is different from an eminent one in In that he is ready to be the servant of the society.

हिंदी अनुवाद: एक महान आदमी एक प्रतिष्ठित आदमी से इस तरह से अलग होता है कि वह समाज का नौकर बनने को तैयार रहता है।

2: People and their religion must be judged by social standards based on social ethics. No other standard would have any meaning if religion is held to be necessary good for the well-being of the people.

हिंदी अनुवाद: लोग और उनके धर्म सामाजिक मानकों द्वारा, सामजिक नैतिकता के आधार पर परखे जाने चाहिए। अगर धर्म को लोगों के भले के लिए आवशयक मान लिया जायेगा तो और किसी मानक का मतलब नहीं होगा।

3: Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence.

हिंदी अनुवाद: बुद्धि का विकास मानव के अस्तित्व का अंतिम लक्ष्य होना चाहिए।

4: Every man who repeats the dogma of Mill that one country is no fit to rule another country must admit that one class is not fit to rule another class.

हिंदी अनुवाद: हर व्यक्ति जो मिल के सिद्धांत कि एक देश दूसरे देश पर शाशन नहीं कर सकता को दोहराता है उसे ये भी स्वीकार करना चाहिए कि एक वर्ग दूसरे वर्ग पर शासन नहीं कर सकता।

5: For a successful revolution it is not enough that there is discontent. What is required is a profound and thorough conviction of the justice, necessity and importance of political and social rights.

हिंदी अनुवाद: एक सफल क्रांति के लिए सिर्फ असंतोष का होना पर्याप्त नहीं है, जिसकी आवश्यकता है वो है न्याय एवं राजनीतिक और सामाजिक अधिकारों में गहरी आस्था।

6: History shows that where ethics and economics come in conflict, victory is always with economics. Vested interests have never been known to have willingly divested themselves unless there was sufficient force to compel them.

हिंदी अनुवाद: इतिहास बताता है कि जहाँ नैतिकता और अर्थशाश्त्र के बीच संघर्ष होता है वहां जीत हमेशा अर्थशाश्त्र की होती है। निहित स्वार्थों को तब तक स्वेच्छा से नहीं छोड़ा गया है जब तक कि मजबूर करने के लिए पर्याप्त बल ना लगाया गया हो।

7: I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity.

हिंदी अनुवाद: मैं ऐसे धर्म को मानता हूँ जो स्वतंत्रता, समानता, और भाई-चारा सिखाए।

8: I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.

हिंदी अनुवाद: मैं किसी समुदाय की प्रगति महिलाओं कर प्रगति के आधार पर मापता हूं।

9: In Hinduism, conscience, reason and independent thinking have no scope for development.

हिंदी अनुवाद: हिंदू धर्म में, विवेक, कारण और स्वतंत्र सोच के विकास के लिए कोई गुंजाइश नहीं है।

10: Indians today are governed by two different ideologies. Their political ideal set in the preamble of the Constitution affirms a life of liberty, equality and fraternity. Their social ideal embodied in their religion denies them.

हिंदी अनुवाद: आज भारतीय दो अलग-अलग विचारधाराओं द्वारा शासित हो रहे हैं। उनके राजनीतिक आदर्श जो संविधान के प्रस्तावना में इंगित हैं वो स्वतंत्रता, समानता, और भाई-चारे को स्थापित करते हैं और उनके धर्म में समाहित सामाजिक आदर्श इससे इनकार करते हैं।

11: Law and order are the medicine of the body politic and when the body politic gets sick, medicine must be administered.

हिंदी अनुवाद: क़ानून और व्यवस्था राजनीतिक शरीर की दवा है और जब राजनीतिक शरीर बीमार पड़े तो दवा ज़रूर दी जानी चाहिए।

12: Life should be great rather than long.

हिंदी अनुवाद: जीवन लम्बा होने की बजाए महान होना चाहिए।

13: Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise both will wither and die.

हिंदी अनुवाद: मनुष्य नश्वर है। उसी तरह विचार भी नश्वर हैं। एक विचार को प्रचार-प्रसार की ज़रुरत होती है, जैसे कि एक पौधे को पानी की।

नहीं तो दोनों मुरझा कर मर जाते हैं।

14: Political tyranny is nothing compared to the social tyranny and a reformer who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies Government.

हिंदी अनुवाद: राजनीतिक अत्याचार सामाजिक अत्याचार की तुलना में कुछ भी नहीं है और एक सुधारक जो समाज को खारिज कर देता है वो सरकार को ख़ारिज कर देने वाले राजनीतिज्ञ से कहीं अधिक साहसी हैं।

15: So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.

हिंदी अनुवाद: जब तक आप सामाजिक स्वतंत्रता नहीं हासिल कर लेते, क़ानून आपको जो भी स्वतंत्रता देता है वो आपके किसी काम की नहीं।

16: The relationship between husband and wife should be one of closest friends.

हिंदी अनुवाद: पति- पत्नी के बीच का सम्बन्ध घनिष्ट मित्रों के सम्बन्ध के सामान होना चाहिए।

17: The sovereignty of scriptures of all religions must come to an end if we want to have a united integrated modern India.

हिंदी अनुवाद: यदि हम एक संयुक्त एकीकृत आधुनिक भारत चाहते हैं तो सभी धर्मों के शाश्त्रों की संप्रभुता का अंत होना चाहिए।

18: Unlike a drop of water which loses its identity when it joins the ocean, man does not lose his being in the society in which he lives. Man’s life is independent. He is born not for the development of the society alone, but for the development of his self.

हिंदी अनुवाद: सागर में मिलकर अपनी पहचान खो देने वाली पानी की एक बूँद के विपरीत, इंसान जिस समाज में रहता है वहां अपनी पहचान नहीं खोता। इंसान का जीवन स्वतंत्र है। वो सिर्फ समाज के विकास के लिए नहीं पैदा हुआ है, बल्कि स्वयं के विकास के लिए पैदा हुआ है।

19: We are Indians, firstly and lastly.

हिंदी अनुवाद: हम भारतीय हैं, पहले और अंत में।

20: What are we having this liberty for? We are having this liberty in order to reform our social system, which is full of inequality, discrimination and other things, which conflict with our fundamental rights.

हिंदी अनुवाद: हमारे पास यह स्वतंत्रता किस लिए है? हमारे पास ये स्वतंत्रता इसलिए है ताकि हम अपने सामाजिक व्यवस्था, जो असमानता, भेद-भाव और अन्य चीजों से भरी है, जो हमारे मौलिक अधिकारों से टकराव में है को सुधार सकें।