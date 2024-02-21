दुश्मन के टैंकों को कर देगी नेस्तनाबूद... उड़ा देगी धज्जियां ये भारतीय मिसाइल, टेस्टिंग सफल

बताया जाता है कि सभी टारगेट को मिसाइल ने सफलतापूर्वक हिट किया। गौरतलब है कि भारत में निर्मित एंटी-टैंक गाइडेड मिसाइल तीसरी पीढ़ी की है। जिसे सतह से सतह पर मारा जाता है। इसको अकेले सैनिक, ट्राई-पॉड-माउंटेड हथियारों, ट्रकों, टैंकों और विमानों के जरिए परिवहन किया जा सकता है।
'Ready, Aim, Destroy'— Southern Command INDIAN ARMY (@IaSouthern) February 19, 2024
Warriors of #BattleAxeDivision carried out extensive Anti Tank Guided Missile firing at #Pokhran Ranges. #Training assisted in validation of engagement drills through day & night against mobile targets, thereby enhancing mission readiness.#DesertCorps pic.twitter.com/wYyxeAsaYL