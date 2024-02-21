scriptdrdo Anti tank guided missile MPATGM texting successfully in jaisalmer | दुश्मन के टैंकों को कर देगी नेस्तनाबूद... उड़ा देगी धज्जियां ये भारतीय मिसाइल, टेस्टिंग सफल | Patrika News
Home / Jaisalmer

दुश्मन के टैंकों को कर देगी नेस्तनाबूद... उड़ा देगी धज्जियां ये भारतीय मिसाइल, टेस्टिंग सफल

locationजैसलमेरPublished: Feb 21, 2024 09:30:34 pm

Submitted by:

pushpendra shekhawat

राजस्थान के सीमावर्ती जैसलमेर जिले की पोकरण फील्ड फायरिंग रेंज में हुआ परीक्षण, स्वदेशी एंटी टैंक गाइडेड मिसाइलों ने हिट किए टारगेट, भारत में निर्मित एंटी-टैंक गाइडेड मिसाइल की तीसरी पीढ़ी

Anti Tank Guided Missile
सीमावर्ती जैसलमेर जिले की पोकरण फील्ड फायरिंग रेंज में सेना की बैटल एक्स डिविजन ने स्वदेश में निर्मित एंटी टैंक गाइडेड मिसाइलों से टारगेट को सफलतापूर्वक हिट किया गया है। जानकारी के अनुसार रेंज में दिन और रात दोनों समय भारत में निर्मित इन एंटी टैंक गाइडेड मिसाइलों को परखा गया है।
जानकारी के मुताबिक सैनिकों ने पैदल चलकर इस मिसाइल को पोर्टेबल सिस्टम से फायर किया। इस मिसाइल की खासियत ये है कि इसे आसानी से कहीं भी ले जाया जा सकता है। कहीं से भी दुश्मन के टैंक को निशाना बनाया जा सकता है। दुश्मन के टैंकों को तबाह करने के लिए बनाई गई यह भारतीय एंटी टैंक गाइडेड मिसाइल 15 किलो वजन वाली है और यह सतह से सतह तक 2.5 किलोमीटर की रेंज में मार कर सकती है।
Anti Tank Guided Missileएंटी-टैंक गाइडेड मिसाइल की तीसरी पीढ़ी
बताया जाता है कि सभी टारगेट को मिसाइल ने सफलतापूर्वक हिट किया। गौरतलब है कि भारत में निर्मित एंटी-टैंक गाइडेड मिसाइल तीसरी पीढ़ी की है। जिसे सतह से सतह पर मारा जाता है। इसको अकेले सैनिक, ट्राई-पॉड-माउंटेड हथियारों, ट्रकों, टैंकों और विमानों के जरिए परिवहन किया जा सकता है।

ट्रेंडिंग वीडियो