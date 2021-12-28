साल्टलेक समेत 4 नगर निगम चुनाव का बिगुल बजा

The State Election Commission on Monday announced the dates for the elections to the Salt Lake, Asansol, Siliguri and Chandannagar Municipal Corporations. Voting will be held in all the four municipal corporations on January 22.

कोलकाता Published: December 28, 2021 12:21:10 pm

Election on 22 January, State Election Commission announced

- Nomination starts from today, counting of votes on 25 January

Kolkata. The State Election Commission on Monday announced the dates for the elections to the Salt Lake, Asansol, Siliguri and Chandannagar Municipal Corporations. Voting will be held in all the four municipal corporations on January 22. On the other hand, the elections to the Howrah Municipal Corporation are still in limbo. The process for the elections will start from Tuesday. Counting of votes will take place on January 25.

CCTV in all the polling stations

, State Election Commissioner said Saurabh Das will be monitored by CCTV on all polling stations around corporations. On the question of deployment of central forces in the elections, he said that the answer to this question can be given only after the meeting held on January 4 to review the law and order situation.

Howrah not proposed

When asked about the Howrah Municipal Corporation elections, Das said that the State Government has not yet given any proposal to the Commission regarding the Howrah Municipal Elections. After the proposal is received, the commission will announce the dates for the election of Howrah Corporation.

Ideal Achaar Code applies

Salt Lake, Asansol, Siliguri and Chandannagar municipal went the applicable code of conduct with the announcement of the election areas.

Urban Government Election

Corporation Total Ward Polling Station Polling Complex Voters

Siliguri 47 421 150 4,02,895

Chandannagar 33 169 60 1,44,839

Bidhannagar 41 468 194 4,46,640

Asansol 106 1020 4809,42,088

Nomination Started - 28 December

, the last date for

nomination - January 3 Scrutiny of nomination - January 4

Enrollment last date- January six withdrawing

voting date- January 22

recall if any - January 24

election date- to meet January 28

voting time at seven from five in the evening

fellow silence on Howrah

Howrah Municipal Governor The elections to the Howrah Corporation are in limbo due to the impasse arising out of non-signing of the Corporation Amendment Bill 2021. On asking the Election Commissioner in this regard, he said that the State Government has not yet given any proposal to the Commission regarding the Howrah Corporation elections. After the proposal is received, the commission will announce the dates for the election of Howrah Corporation.

implement the Code of Conduct

With the announcement of elections in Salt Lake, Asansol, Siliguri and Chandannagar Municipal Corporation areas, the model code of conduct has been implemented.

