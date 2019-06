Chandemari colony of Railpada area of Asansol : 10 साल बाद मिला बेटा, खुशी से छलछलाई आंखें

Sumit Verma, resident of Chandemari colony of Railpada area of Asansol, returned to his home after ten years. After a long period, the family was filled with happiness by finding lost sons. The tears of happiness started flowing through the eyes of the parents. Today, he was 18 years old as a child who had seen it.