विकास दूबे पर बन रहे वेब सीरीज के सीन पर आपत्ति

लखनऊ , आईपीएस अफसर अमिताभ ठाकुर ने विकास दूबे पर बन रहे वेब सीरीज "प्रकाश दुबे कानपुर वाला" के प्रोमो के एक सीन पर कड़ी आपत्ति की है। इस सीन में एक पुलिस अफसर विकास दूबे के पास जा कर कहता है कि उनके पास दूबे के खिलाफ लिखित शिकायत है. इस पर विकास दूबे पुलिस अफसर को गन्दी गाली देता है और उसकी टोपी उठा कर उछाल देता है।

अमिताभ के अनुसार जिस प्रकार से एक पुलिस वाले की टोपी और उस पर लगे निशान को उछाला गया है, यह मात्र पुलिस विभाग का ही नहीं, बल्कि पूरे शासनतंत्र एवं राष्ट्र के प्रतिक चिन्हों का सीधा अपमान है. उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसा कोई सीन वेब सीरीज में स्वीकार्य नहीं होगा। अतः अमिताभ ने इस वेब सीरीज को बनाने वाले लोगों को इस सीन को तत्काल हटाने के लिए ईमेल भेजा है.



संलग्न- वेब सीरीज का विवादित दृश्य

Objection to scenes in Vikas Dubey web series Promo

IPS officer Amitabh Thakur has taken strong exception to a particular scene of the promo of , web series “Prakash Dube Kanpur wala” being made on life of Vikas Dubey.



In the scene, a police officer goes to Vikas Dubey and says that he has written complaint

against Vikas. To this, Vikas uses abusive language against the police officer

and topples his cap.

As per Amitabh, the way the cap of the policeman has been toppled and the State symbol on it . has been tossed is not only insult of the Police department but is also the

insult of the entire State machinery and symbols of the State. He said such

scenes cannot be accepted.



Hence Amitabh has written to the makers of the web series to get the scene removed

immediately.