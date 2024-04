#WATCH | UP Congress President Ajay Rai says, " I just want to say that Smriti Irani's level of speaking is going down day by day. Her sanity is deteriorating...if a person is working for a place, naturally he will have a relationship with people over there...Amethi is important… https://t.co/gQX1TvCHst pic.twitter.com/agvJjpRzgW