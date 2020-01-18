लखनऊ. यूपी बोर्ड (UP Board) कक्षा 12वी की परीक्षा देने वाले छात्र अंग्रजी (English) के विषय में अच्छे अंक प्राप्त करना चहते हैं। तो वह इस अंग्रेजी मॉडल पेपर (English Model Paper) के आधार पर तैयारी करें। तो वह अगले माह से शुरू होने वाली यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा में अच्छे अंक ला सकेंगे। उत्तर प्रदेश बोर्ड परीक्षाएं अगले महीने की 18 तारीख से शुरू हो रही हैं।

कक्षा 12 के सभी छात्र ज्यादा से ज्यादा समय परीक्षा की तैयारी में देने में लगे हुए हैं लेकिन अब जरूरी है कि छात्र परीक्षा के लिए विषयों के रिवीजन के साथ-साथ उनके मॉडल टेस्ट पेपर भी हल करना शुरू कर दें, जिससे उन्हें पेपर की तैयारी करने में मदद मिल जाएगी। यहां पर कक्षा 12वीं छात्रों के लिए अंग्रेजी का मॉडल पेपर दिया जा रहा है। जिसके माध्यम से आप अच्छे से अंग्रेजी विषय की तैयारी कर पाएंगे।

बारहवीं कक्षा के लिए पेपर का समय 3 घंटे 15 मिनट का है, - Time: 3 Hrs 15 Minutes

Note: First 15 mintues are alloted for the candidates to read the questions paper

Instructions :-

(i) This paper is divided into two sections-Section A and Section B. Both the sections are compulsory.

(ii) Question No. 11 has three parts I, II and III. Attempt only one part of Question No.

(iii) All other questions are compulsory.

SECTION - A :-

1. Explain with reference to the context any one of the following passages. (8 Marks)

(a) Whatever your task may be, concentrate your whole mind; on it, throw into it all the energy of which you are Smable. The faultless completion of small tasks leads inevitably to larger tastes. See to it that you rise by steady climbing and you will never fall. And herein lies the secret of true success. Learn by constant practice, how to husband your resources, and to concentrate them, at any moment upon a given point.

(b) Politically and economically India faces many problems of great difficulty, and no one can forecast her future with any i certainty. But it is safe to predict that, whatever the future į may be, the Indians of coming generations will not be unconvincing and self-conscious copies of Europeans, but i la will be men rooted in their traditions, and aware of the continuity of their culture.

2. Answer any one of the following questions in not more than 30 words. (4 Marks)

(a) Why did the refugee children discend like locusts on the writer?

(b) What is the weakest spot in the heart which is the greatest single cause of death?

(c) What according to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan are the three important qualities of a valuable life?

3. Fill in the blanks in the following sentences with the most suitable words given within the brackets. (4 Marks)

(a) Magnanimity and mercy were the noblest.......................of man.

(power, glories, attributes, securities)

(b) I, an American was, ............. the most promising market they had seen. (doubtless, certainly, necessarily, definitely)

(c) A new ........................got into his head. (annoyance, trick, fun, mischief)

(d) You are living in an age when there are great............for women in social work. (problems, dangers, opportunities, profits)

4. Answer any one of the following questions in about 75 words. (8 Marks)

(a) Compare and contrast the character of Antonio and Bassanio on the basis of the text.

(b) "In Portia's personality, we find blend of beauty and brain." !

Comment.

5. Answer any two of the following questions in about 30 words each. (8 Marks)

(a) Why did Gyan Babu's wife tell him to put in his resignation?

(b) Why did the astrologer advise the stranger never to travel south ward?

(c) What thoughts troubled Sanku after committing the theft?

6. Explain with reference to the context any one of the following extracts. (8 Marks)

(a) This man is free from servile bands,

of hope to rise, or fear to fall;

Lord of himself, though not of lands,

And having nothing, he hath all.

(b) Let not ambition mock their useful toil,

Their homely joys, and destiny obscure.

Nor grandeur hear with a disdainful smile,

The short and simple annals of the poor.

7. Write the central idea of any one of the following poems. (6 Marks)

(a) A Lament

(b) My Heaven

(c) The song of the free

8. Write the definition of any one of the following figures of speech with two examples. (4 Marks)

(a) Personification

(b) Hyperbole

(c) Oxymorone

SECTION - B :-

9. (a) Change any one of the following sentences into indirect form of speech. (2 Marks)

(i) Deeksha said, "have you performed the task, I gave you yesterday?”

(ii) You said to her, “I do not think I can oblige you again in this way.”

(b) Combine any one of the following as directed within the brackets : (2 Marks)

(i) Rana Pratap was a brave warrior. He was the King of Mewar. (into one Simple sentence)

(ii) Divya went to'Agra. She wanted to see the Taj Mahal. (into one Compound sentence)

(c) Transform any one of the following sentences as directed within the brackets: (2 Marks)

(i) What are you doing here? (into Passive voice)

(ii) Meerut is one of the largest cities in U.P. (into Positive Degree)

(d) Correct any two of the following sentences. (2 Marks)

(i) I shall give you an one rupee note.

(ii) Walk carefully lest you may fall.

(iii) Unless you donot work hard, you cannot pass.

(iv) Being Sunday, I did not go to college.

10. (a) Use any three of the following idioms/phrases in your own sentences so as to bring out their meanings clearly. (3 Marks)

(i) all and sundry

(ii) bring home

(iii) leave in the lurch

(iv) hard nut to crack

(v) in black and white

(b) Write antonyms of the following words. (3 Marks)

(i) abhor

(ii) rational

(iii) spendthrift

(c)Write synonyms of the following words: (3 Marks)

(i) fatal

(li) tranquil

(iii) wretched

(d) Substitute one word for the following expressions : (3 Marks)

(i) One who totally abstains from liquor.

(ii) One who looks at the bright side of things.

(iii) Which can not be conquered.

(e) Use the following words in sentences of your own so as to bring out the difference in their meanings clearly: (2 Marks)

(i) accept

(ii) except

PART - I

11. Translate the following into English. (10 Marks)

आज के युवक कल के नागरिक हैं। वे ही कुछ समय बाद हमारे नेताओ की जगह लेंगे। एक राष्ट्र का भविष्य इस बात पर निर्भर करता है कि युवकों ने अपने प्रारम्भिक जीवन का निर्माण किस प्रकार किया है। विद्यालयों में व्यतीत किया हुआ समय एक व्यक्ति के जीवन का सर्वाधिक महत्वपूर्ण समय है। इसी काल में उसके व्यक्तित्व व चरित्र की नींव रखी जाती है। इस काल में लिए गये निर्णय उसके जीवन को बना अथवा बिगाड़ सकते हैं। अतः उसको विद्यार्थी जीवन में जागरूक होने की आवश्यकता है। जीवन परमात्मा का उत्तम उपहार है। इसे सार्थक करना हमारा दायित्व है।

OR

PART - II

(a) Give the substance of the following poem in your own words in about 80 words : (4 Marks)

The night has a thousand eyes,

And the day but one;

Yet the light of the bright world dies

With the dying sun.

The mind has a thousand eyes,

And the heart but one;

Yet the light of a whole life dies

When love is done.

(b) Write a summary of the following passage in about 60 words : (6 Marks)

The famous traveller and discoverer, Sir Walter Raleigh who lived in the reign of Queen Elizabeth, was the first man to indulge in the habit of tobacco smoking in England. He brought back tobacco with him from the newly discovered continent of America and introduced the use of it in Europe. One day, he sat smoking in the garden when a servant passed by carrying a pail of water. The man had not yet heard of his master's strange habit and glancing at him he saw the clouds of smoke and thought his clothes must have caught fire. Being a man of great quickness and presence of mind he rushed up to his beloved master, raising the pail of water, flung the contents over him and without waiting for thanks, ran for some more water.

OR

PART - III

(a) Write a short essay on any one of the following literary topics in about 120 Words : (6 Marks)

(i) Shelley as a Great Lyrical Poet.

(ii) Keats as a sensuous Poet

(iii) Sounet

(iv) Blank Verse

(v) Metaphysical Poetry

(b) Match the literary works of List A with their authors in List! B: (4 Marks)

List-A List-B (1) Sons and Lovers (i) Marlowe (2) The Mayor of Casnbridge (ii) D.H. Lawrence (3) Dr. Faustus (iii) Milton (4) Paradise Regained (iv) Thomas Hardy

12. Write an essay on any one of the following topics in about 200 words: (12 Marks)

(a) The problem of Unemployment in India

(b) Terrorism, A Global Threat

(c) Your views on the Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

(d) ISRO and Its Achievements

(e) Population Explosion

13. Read the following passage carefully and answer the questions that follow :

Election is a very funny affair. The candidate pays compliments to each and every vote, generally under-| serving. There is an activity and bustle, hue and cry; For alls factors are the complements of each other to secure success. The Polling station is a suitable building away from the town, situated in some lovely spot. A pole is fixed and a sign board suspended to it informing all and sundry, that they have to vote there. The poll takes place on al certain day. It is very difficult for a partisan to cede the least concession to his opponent. Even those who are poor and miserables are welcomed like Princes, But once their vote is cast, nobody cares a fig for them. The veil is lifted and they realise that all their importance has vanished. The seed of disscssion is sown and the harvest is a costly law-suit| accompanied by a division of the community.

(a) What is polling station? (2 Marks)

(b) What are the after effects of the elections that you gather from the above passage? (2 Marks)

(c) (i) Explain the italicized portions. (1 Mark)

(ii) Give a suitable title to the above passage. (1 Mark)