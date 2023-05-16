नाली निर्माण नहीं होने से सड़क पर भरा रहता है पानी, आवागमन में दिक्कत
मंडलाPublished: May 16, 2023 07:24:05 pm
People of Sardar Patel Ward struggling with forgotten facilities, no action even after complaint
Mandala. The residents of Sardar Patel Ward have been looking forward to basic amenities. Residents say that there are many colonies here including Sharda Colony, Netaji Colony, which have been transferred to the municipality. Despite this, the residents of this place are struggling for many years with the facilities of road, street light, drainage water system. Till date the problems of ward residents and colony residents have not been resolved.