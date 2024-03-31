PM Modi Meerut : 2024 का जनादेश भारत को दुनिया की तीसरी सबसे बड़ी आर्थिक महाशक्ति बनाएगा: PM मोदी

मेरठ से फिर कर रहा हूं रैली की शुरुआत- PM मोदी
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated ahead of his public rally in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/FnpXP0E1Yn— ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2024
भारत आज तीसरी सबसे बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था: PM मोदी
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "...In 2014 and 2019, I started my election rally for the Lok Sabha elections from Meerut and in 2024, I am doing the first rally again from Meerut. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections is not just to form the Govt but it is to develop India and… pic.twitter.com/9CQTf47klV— ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2024
भ्रष्टाचार खिलाफ कार्रवाई से बौखला गए कुछ लोग- PM मोदी
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "...I want to remind you all that when India was the 11th largest economy in the world, the poverty rates of India were soaring. When India became the 5th largest economy, over 25 crore people successfully came out of poverty. I… pic.twitter.com/uZY4Z32THA— ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2024
#WATCH | Meerut, UP: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "...In the last 10 years, the country has seen that we have started the fight against corruption, we have ensured that no middleman can steal money from the poor...I am fighting against corruption and because of this, some… pic.twitter.com/zbqJQ8AL1v— ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2024