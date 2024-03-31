scriptPM Modi Meerut : 2024 का जनादेश भारत को दुनिया की तीसरी सबसे बड़ी आर्थिक महाशक्ति बनाएगा: PM मोदी | PM Modi Meerut visit BJP election campaign begin Jayant Chaudhary RLD | Patrika News
PM Modi Meerut : 2024 का जनादेश भारत को दुनिया की तीसरी सबसे बड़ी आर्थिक महाशक्ति बनाएगा: PM मोदी

PM Narendra Modi Meerut: लोकसभा चुनाव 2024 का शंखनाद करने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी मेरठ पहुंच गए हैं। सवा तीन बजे के आसपास पीएम मोदी का हेलीकॉप्टर मेरठ में उतरा है। पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश का रण जीतने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी एक बार फिर मेरठ की धरती से बीजेपी की रैली की शुरुआत करने जा रहे हैं। करीब 15 साल बाद NDA का हिस्सा बने RLD मुखिया जयंत चौधरी भी उनके साथ मंच साझा करेंगे। यह लगातार तीसरा मौका होगा जब PM मोदी मेरठ से रैली की शुरुआत करेंगे। इससे पहले साल 2014 और 2019 भी प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने मेरठ की धरती से ही चुनाव रैली की शुरुआत की थी। इसके बाद मुरादाबाद और सहारनपुर में पीएम मोदी की दो चुनावी रैलियां प्रस्तावित हैं।
मेरठ से फिर कर रहा हूं रैली की शुरुआत- PM मोदी
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने चुनावी रैली को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि 2014 और 2019 में लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए मैंने अपनी चुनावी रैली मेरठ से शुरू की थी, और 2024 में फिर पहली रैली मेरठ से कर रहा हूं। 2024 का लोकसभा चुनाव सिर्फ सरकार बनाने के लिए नहीं है। भारत का विकास करने और भारत को दुनिया की तीसरी सबसे बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था बनाने के लिए है।
भारत आज तीसरी सबसे बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था: PM मोदी
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आगे कहते है कि मैं आप सभी को याद दिलाना चाहता हूं कि जब भारत दुनिया की 11वीं सबसे बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था थी। तब भारत की गरीबी दर बढ़ रही थी। जब भारत 5वीं सबसे बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था बन गया, तो 25 करोड़ से अधिक लोग सफलतापूर्वक बाहर आ गए। मैं आपको गारंटी देता हूं। जब हम तीसरी सबसे बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था बन जाएंगे। तो न केवल गरीबी खत्म हो जाएगी, बल्कि एक नया सशक्त मध्यम वर्ग भारत के विकास को बढ़ावा देगा।
भ्रष्टाचार खिलाफ कार्रवाई से बौखला गए कुछ लोग- PM मोदी
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी कहते हैं पिछले 10 साल में देश ने देखा है कि हमने भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ लड़ाई शुरू की है। हमने ये सुनिश्चित किया है कि कोई भी बिचौलिया गरीबों का पैसा न चुरा सके। मैं भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ लड़ रहा हूं। और क्योंकि इसमें से कुछ लोगों को परेशानी हो रही है। मोदी का मंत्र है भ्रष्टाचार हटाओ और वे कहते हैं भ्रष्टाचारी बचाओ। एनडीए भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ लड़ रहा है। और दूसरा समूह भ्रष्टाचारियों को बचाने के लिए लड़ रहा है।

