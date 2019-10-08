Video: आसमान में दिखा भारतीय वायुसेना का दम
Dhiraj Kumar Sharma
Updated: 08 Oct 2019, 04:19:15 PM (IST)
नई दिल्ली। वायुसेना दिवस के अवसर पर गाजियाबाद स्थित हिंडन एयरबेस पर विशेष कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। इस दौरान वायुसेना के जवान लड़ाकू विमानों के साथ करबत दिखा रहे हैं।
