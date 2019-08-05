जानें कश्मीर से धारा 370 हटाने पर कैसा रहा नामी हस्तियों का रिएक्शन

जम्मू-कश्मीर को लेकर केंद्र सरकार ने बड़ा ऐलान कर दिया है। दरअसल मोदी सरकार ने कश्मीर को विशेष राज्य का दर्जा देने वाले आर्टिकल 370 को खत्म करने का प्रस्ताव राज्यसभा में पेश कर दिया। इस प्रस्ताव को राज्यसभा में पेश करने के दौरान संसद में तो जमकर हंगामा हुआ है साथ ही साथ सोशल मीडिया भी इससे अछूता नहीं रहा है, आपको बता दें इस प्रस्ताव के पेश होने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर नामी-गिनामि हस्तियां अपने रिएक्शन दे रही हैं तो चलिए जानते हैं क्या रहा रिएक्शन।

This is such a sad day. Devastated. — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) August 5, 2019

बहुत साहसिक और ऐतिहासिक निर्णय. श्रेष्ठ भारत - एक भारत का अभिनन्दन.

A bold and historic decision. We salute our Great India - one India. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 5, 2019

August 5, 2019. Kashmir is finally free. Free to grow, free to make a future. #Article370 goes. #OneCountryOneSystem — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) August 5, 2019

A whole generation of Indians around the world watching history 🇮🇳 live.

A rare opportunity... — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) August 5, 2019

नामी लेखक चेतन भगत ने भी इस फैसले का समर्थन किया है।

किरण बेदी ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर लिखा है कि देश के तमाम हिस्सों में बैठे भारतीय लोग अपनी आंखों से इतिहास बनता देख रहे हैं।

विवेक ओबेरॉय, आनंद महिंद्रा, गुलपनाग और गौहर खान ने भी इस मामले पर ट्वीट किया है।

This is the greatest homage to all those braves martyred for the dream of a United India. 🇮🇳🇮🇳



Hats off and a big thank you to @narendramodi ji and @AmitShah ji from the heart of each and every patriotic Indian. #OneIndia #AkhandBharat #JaiHind 🇮🇳



Bye Bye #Article370 #35A 👋 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) August 5, 2019

Cannot pretend this is just another Monday morning. The entire country is waiting to exhale over Kashmir. Can only pray for the safety of everyone there & for an outcome that makes the nation stronger & the future more positive. — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 5, 2019

370 gone!

That was an incredibly bold move.

Good luck @PMOIndia @HMOIndia 🙏 — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) August 5, 2019

What the hell us happening ??? May Allah keep every one safe ! In Kashmir https://t.co/bVicpsYOO7 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) August 5, 2019