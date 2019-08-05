जानें कश्मीर से धारा 370 हटाने पर कैसा रहा नामी हस्तियों का रिएक्शन

जानें कश्मीर से धारा 370 हटाने पर कैसा रहा नामी हस्तियों का रिएक्शन

Vineet Singh | Publish: Aug, 05 2019 01:35:15 PM (IST) | Updated: Aug, 05 2019 01:57:56 PM (IST) इंडिया की अन्‍य खबरें

  • Article 370 हटाने का प्रस्ताव राज्यसभा में पास
  • सोशल मीडिया मिल रहा लोगों का जबरदस्त रिएक्शन
  • नामी हस्तियां भी दे रही हैं सोशल मीडिया पर रिएक्शन

जम्मू-कश्मीर को लेकर केंद्र सरकार ने बड़ा ऐलान कर दिया है। दरअसल मोदी सरकार ने कश्मीर को विशेष राज्य का दर्जा देने वाले आर्टिकल 370 को खत्म करने का प्रस्ताव राज्यसभा में पेश कर दिया। इस प्रस्ताव को राज्यसभा में पेश करने के दौरान संसद में तो जमकर हंगामा हुआ है साथ ही साथ सोशल मीडिया भी इससे अछूता नहीं रहा है, आपको बता दें इस प्रस्ताव के पेश होने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर नामी-गिनामि हस्तियां अपने रिएक्शन दे रही हैं तो चलिए जानते हैं क्या रहा रिएक्शन।

  • छोटे परदे की पॉपुलर होस्ट और बॉलीवुड डायरेक्टर ने धारा 370 हटाए जाने वाले फैसले पर ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा है कि, सोशल मींडिया पर लिखा है कि ,''यह इतना बुरा दिन है। तहस-नहस''
  • नामी लेखक चेतन भगत ने भी इस फैसले का समर्थन किया है।
  • किरण बेदी ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर लिखा है कि देश के तमाम हिस्सों में बैठे भारतीय लोग अपनी आंखों से इतिहास बनता देख रहे हैं।
  • विवेक ओबेरॉय, आनंद महिंद्रा, गुलपनाग और गौहर खान ने भी इस मामले पर ट्वीट किया है।

