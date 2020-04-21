कोरोना वारियर्स को चंडीगढ़ यूनिवर्सिटी का सलाम, फीस में छूट और 10 फीसदी आरक्षण

View this post on Instagram

Chandigarh University announces Rs 5 Crore COVID-19 Warriors Scholarship . . While the war against coronavirus is still being waged, Chandigarh University has paid tribute to the real warriors battling at the frontline against the pandemic in India by announcing COVID-19 Warriors Scholarships. While announcing the scholarship scheme, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University said, "Scholarships worth Rs. 5 crores would be given to wards of COVID-19 warriors which includes Doctors, Nurses, Para-Medical Staff, Housekeeping Staff of Hospitals, Police Personals of all Indian States, Para Military forces, Media Persons and Sanitation Workers as a mark of honoring them, who are stepping out of their homes & working tirelessly amid this pandemic crisis risking their lives to ensure that each and every one of us remains safe". It is important to mention here that Chandigarh University has become the first university in India to announce financial assistance for COVID-19 warriors. . . Under the COVID-19 Warriors Scholarship Scheme, 10% seats in all the Under-graduate and Post-Graduate programs offered by Chandigarh University would be reserved for the wards of COVID-19 Warriors and the students admitted under this category would be eligible for 10% fee rebate through-out the entire duration of the program.