VIDEO: दिल्ली में खुला पहला ड्राइव-इन कोविड टीकाकरण केंद्र, सीएम केजरीवाल ने किया उद्घाटन
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने 26 मई को द्वारका के सेक्टर 12 में वेगास मॉल में पहले ड्राइव-इन COVID-19 टीकाकरण केंद्र का उद्घाटन किया।
By: Anil Kumar
Updated: 26 May 2021, 05:56 PM IST
