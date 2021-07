Live Weather Report: मौसम विभाग की चेतावनी, अगले 24 घंटे में इन राज्यों में होगी भारी बारिश

28/07/2021: 04:45 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi,NCR ( Gurugram, Manesar, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) Kurukshetra, Kaithal,