मोदी कैबिनेट: जम्मू-कश्मीर आरक्षण संशोधन विधेयक और SC में जजों की संख्या बढ़ाने को मंजूरी

मोदी कैबिनेट: जम्मू-कश्मीर आरक्षण संशोधन विधेयक और SC में जजों की संख्या बढ़ाने को मंजूरी

Shiwani Singh | Publish: Jul, 31 2019 04:16:40 PM (IST) | Updated: Jul, 31 2019 04:27:12 PM (IST) इंडिया की अन्‍य खबरें

  • कैबिनेट से जम्मू-कश्मीर आरक्षण संशोधन विधेयक को मिली मंजूरी
  • संशोधित विधेयक के तहत 10% मिलेगा आरक्षण
  • चिटफंड अमेंडमेंट बिल 2019 को भी मंजूरी

नई दिल्ली। मोदी कैबिनेट की बैठक में जम्मू-कश्मीर आरक्षण संशोधन विधेयक 2019 को मंजूरी दे दी गई है। इस विधेयक के तहत मौजूदा संस्थानों के साथ-साथ शैक्षणिक संस्थानों और सार्वजनिक रोजगार में आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर वर्गों को 10% आरक्षण दिया जाएगा।

यह भी पढ़ें-इन 10 बिंदुओं में जानिए तीन तीलाक बिल से जुड़ी बड़ी बातें

 

इसके अलावा बैठक में चिटफंड अमेंडमेंट बिल 2019 को भी मंजूरी मिल गई है। इस बिल में पंजीकृत चिट फंड्स इंडस्ट्री के नियामों के बोझ को कम करने के साथ-साथ चिट सब्सक्राइबर्स के हितों की रक्षा करने के उद्देश्यों को पूरा किया जाएगा।

यह भी पढ़ें-NMC बिल के विरोध में कल पूरे देश में 24 घंटे डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल

केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने कि हमने मॉस्को में भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन (इसरो) की एक तकनीकी संपर्क इकाई स्थापित करने का निर्णय लिया है। यह इकाई रूस और पड़ोसी देशों में पारस्परिक तालमेल बैठाने में सहयोग करेगी।

related story

इन 10 बिंदुओं में जानिए तीन तीलाक बिल से जुड़ी बड़ी बातें
इन 10 बिंदुओं में जानिए तीन तीलाक बिल से जुड़ी बड़ी बातें
प्रणब मुखर्जी को 8 अगस्त को मिलेगा भारत रत्न, राष्ट्रपति कोविंद करेंगे सम्मानित
प्रणब मुखर्जी को 8 अगस्त को मिलेगा भारत रत्न, राष्ट्रपति कोविंद करेंगे सम्मानित
संसद का मौजूदा सत्र 10 दिन और बढ़ाया गया, 26 जुलाई की जगह 9 अगस्त को होगा समापन
संसद का मौजूदा सत्र 10 दिन और बढ़ाया गया, 26 जुलाई की जगह 9 अगस्त को होगा समापन
मोदी सरकार के 50 दिन: J-K में असामाजिक तत्‍वों को नियंत्रित करने के लिए भ्रष्टाचार पर करारा प्रहार
मोदी सरकार के 50 दिन: J-K में असामाजिक तत्‍वों को नियंत्रित करने के लिए भ्रष्टाचार पर करारा प्रहार
चंद्रयान-2 की लॉन्चिंग से कोयना मित्रा को जेल तक, अब तक की 10 बड़ी खबरें
चंद्रयान-2 की लॉन्चिंग से कोयना मित्रा को जेल तक, अब तक की 10 बड़ी खबरें
चंद्रयान- 2 की लॉन्चिंग से कुमारस्वामी सरकार की अग्निपरीक्षा तक, इन 8 खबरों पर रहेगी नजर
चंद्रयान- 2 की लॉन्चिंग से कुमारस्वामी सरकार की अग्निपरीक्षा तक, इन 8 खबरों पर रहेगी नजर
गोवा में प्रकाश जावड़ेकर की अध्यक्षता में हुई 50वें IFFI संचालन समिति की बैठक, देखें VIDEO

19:21:23

गोवा में प्रकाश जावड़ेकर की अध्यक्षता में हुई 50वें IFFI संचालन समिति की बैठक, देखें VIDEO
सिख फॉर जस्टिस संगठन पर भारत ने लगाया प्रतिबंध, अलगाववादी एजेंडे को देता था बढ़ावा
सिख फॉर जस्टिस संगठन पर भारत ने लगाया प्रतिबंध, अलगाववादी एजेंडे को देता था बढ़ावा
मोदी कैबिनेट से POCSO एक्ट 2012 में संशोधन को मिली मंजूरी, बच्चों से रेप के अपराध में मौत की सजा
मोदी कैबिनेट से POCSO एक्ट 2012 में संशोधन को मिली मंजूरी, बच्चों से रेप के अपराध में मौत की सजा
VIDEO: एस जयशंकर ने ली राज्यसभा सदस्यता की शपथ, अमित शाह भी रहे मौजूद

17:32:38

VIDEO: एस जयशंकर ने ली राज्यसभा सदस्यता की शपथ, अमित शाह भी रहे मौजूद
S jaishankar ने ली राज्यसभा सदस्यता की शपथ, मोदी सरकार 2.0 में बने हैं विदेश मंत्री
S jaishankar ने ली राज्यसभा सदस्यता की शपथ, मोदी सरकार 2.0 में बने हैं विदेश मंत्री

Hindi News अपने मोबाइल पर पढ़ने के लिए डाउनलोड करें (Hindi News App) Get all latest Miscellenous India News in Hindi from Politics, Crime, Entertainment, Sports, Technology, Education, Health, Astrology and more News in Hindi

खबरें और लेख पढ़ने का आपका अनुभव बेहतर हो और आप तक आपकी पसंद का कंटेंट पहुंचे , यह सुनिश्चित करने के लिए हम अपनी वेबसाइट में कूकीज (Cookies) का इस्तेमाल करते हैं। हमारी वेबसाइट पर कंटेंट का प्रयोग जारी रखकर आप हमारी गोपनीयता नीति (Privacy Policy ) और कूकीज नीति (Cookies Policy ) से सहमत होते हैं।
OK
Ad Block is Banned