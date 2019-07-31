मोदी कैबिनेट: जम्मू-कश्मीर आरक्षण संशोधन विधेयक और SC में जजों की संख्या बढ़ाने को मंजूरी
Shiwani Singh | Publish: Jul, 31 2019 04:16:40 PM (IST) | Updated: Jul, 31 2019 04:27:12 PM (IST) इंडिया की अन्य खबरें
- कैबिनेट से जम्मू-कश्मीर आरक्षण संशोधन विधेयक को मिली मंजूरी
- संशोधित विधेयक के तहत 10% मिलेगा आरक्षण
- चिटफंड अमेंडमेंट बिल 2019 को भी मंजूरी
नई दिल्ली। मोदी कैबिनेट की बैठक में जम्मू-कश्मीर आरक्षण संशोधन विधेयक 2019 को मंजूरी दे दी गई है। इस विधेयक के तहत मौजूदा संस्थानों के साथ-साथ शैक्षणिक संस्थानों और सार्वजनिक रोजगार में आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर वर्गों को 10% आरक्षण दिया जाएगा।
यह भी पढ़ें-इन 10 बिंदुओं में जानिए तीन तीलाक बिल से जुड़ी बड़ी बातें
Union Cabinet approves the Jammu&Kashmir Reservation (2nd Amendment) Bill, 2019; it would pave the way of extending the benefit of reservation of up to 10% for “Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)” in educational institutions and public employment alongside existing reservations— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2019
इसके अलावा बैठक में चिटफंड अमेंडमेंट बिल 2019 को भी मंजूरी मिल गई है। इस बिल में पंजीकृत चिट फंड्स इंडस्ट्री के नियामों के बोझ को कम करने के साथ-साथ चिट सब्सक्राइबर्स के हितों की रक्षा करने के उद्देश्यों को पूरा किया जाएगा।
यह भी पढ़ें-NMC बिल के विरोध में कल पूरे देश में 24 घंटे डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल
Union Cabinet accords approval to introduction of Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Parliament, in order to fulfill the objectives of reducing the regulatory or compliance burden of the registered Chit Funds Industry as well as protecting the interest of the Chit subscribers.— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2019
केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने कि हमने मॉस्को में भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन (इसरो) की एक तकनीकी संपर्क इकाई स्थापित करने का निर्णय लिया है। यह इकाई रूस और पड़ोसी देशों में पारस्परिक तालमेल बैठाने में सहयोग करेगी।
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar: Cabinet also approves MoU between ISRO and the Bolivian Space Agency on Cooperation in the exploration and uses of outer space for peaceful purposes. https://t.co/900ol2tW9m— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2019
Hindi News अपने मोबाइल पर पढ़ने के लिए डाउनलोड करें (Hindi News App) Get all latest Miscellenous India News in Hindi from Politics, Crime, Entertainment, Sports, Technology, Education, Health, Astrology and more News in Hindi