VIDEO: आर्थिक पैकेज में बिजली वितरण कंपनियों के प्राइवेटाइजेशन पर जोर

नई दिल्ली। वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण (Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ) ने शनिवार को आर्थिक पैकेज (Economic package) की चौथी किस्त का ऐलान किया। सीतारमण ने कहा कि बिजली वितरण कंपनियों का प्राइवेटाइजेशन ( Privatization of electricity distribution companies ) किया जाएगा। देखें VIDEO

Updated: 16 May 2020, 09:55 PM IST

लॉकडाउन का टीकाकरण अभियान पर पड़ा बुरा असर, शिशु मृत्युदर पर प्रभाव पड़ने के आसार
VIDEO: सिविल एविएशन क्षेत्र को निर्मला सीतारमण ने दी बड़ी सौगात

VIDEO: देश में ही बनेंगे आधुनिक हथियार, रक्षा उत्पादन में मेक इन इंडिया पर जोर

सरकार ने प्राइवेट सेक्टर के लिए खोला अंतरिक्ष का द्वार, निजी कंपनियां भी लॉन्च कर पाएंगी सैटेलाइट
VIDEO: कोयला क्षेत्र में देश बनेगा आत्मनिर्भर , सरकार का एकाधिकार होगा खत्म

Patrika Exclusive: सामने आया Vizag Gas Leak हादसे का खौफनाक Video, इस तरह फैली थी जहरीली गैस
