VIDEO: आर्थिक पैकेज में रियल एस्टेट को मिली बड़ी राहत

नई दिल्ली। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ( PM Modi ) के 20 लाख करोड़ के आर्थिक पैकेज ( Economic package ) के बारे में बुधवार को वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ( nirmala sitharaman) ने विस्तार से बताया। आर्थिक पैकेज में निर्मला सीतारमण रियल एस्टेट ( real estate ) को बड़ी राहत दी है।

By: Shivani Singh

Updated: 14 May 2020, 01:46 AM IST

इंडिया की अन्‍य खबरें

related story

Lockdown 3.0: बेबस...बेघर...जब चलते-चलते थक गए मासूम के कदम, मां ने सूटकेट पर लिटाकर ऐसे किया सफर
Lockdown 3.0: बेबस...बेघर...जब चलते-चलते थक गए मासूम के कदम, मां ने सूटकेट पर लिटाकर ऐसे किया सफर
लगातार दूसरे दिन आर्थिक पैकेज पर चर्चा करेंगी वित्त मंत्री Nirmala Sitharaman, किसानों के लिए बड़ा ऐलान संभव
लगातार दूसरे दिन आर्थिक पैकेज पर चर्चा करेंगी वित्त मंत्री Nirmala Sitharaman, किसानों के लिए बड़ा ऐलान संभव
अब चाय, रेस्टोरेंट, मिठाई, कपड़े की दुकान खुलेंगी, 18 मई से इन छूट के साथ लागू होगा Lockdown 4
अब चाय, रेस्टोरेंट, मिठाई, कपड़े की दुकान खुलेंगी, 18 मई से इन छूट के साथ लागू होगा Lockdown 4
कोरोना मामलों में दूसरी बार बड़ा उछाल, मरीजों का आंकड़ा 75 हजार पार करने वाला 12वां देश बना भारत
कोरोना मामलों में दूसरी बार बड़ा उछाल, मरीजों का आंकड़ा 75 हजार पार करने वाला 12वां देश बना भारत
VIDEO: सीतारमन ने सैलरीड क्‍लास और टैक्‍सपेयर्स के लिए किया खास ऐलान

VIDEO: सीतारमन ने सैलरीड क्‍लास और टैक्‍सपेयर्स के लिए किया खास ऐलान
VIDEO: आर्थिक पैकेज में सरकार ने ठेकेदारों को दी बड़ी राहत

VIDEO: आर्थिक पैकेज में सरकार ने ठेकेदारों को दी बड़ी राहत
real estate real estate news COVID-19 deadline Nirmala Sitharaman penalty
Show More

Hindi News अपने मोबाइल पर पढ़ने के लिए डाउनलोड करें (Hindi News App) Get all latest Miscellenous India News in Hindi from Politics, Crime, Entertainment, Sports, Technology, Education, Health, Astrology and more News in Hindi

हमारी वेबसाइट पर कंटेंट का प्रयोग जारी रखकर आप हमारी गोपनीयता नीति और कूकीज नीति से सहमत होते हैं।
OK
Ad Block is Banned