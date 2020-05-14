VIDEO: आर्थिक पैकेज में रियल एस्टेट को मिली बड़ी राहत
नई दिल्ली। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ( PM Modi ) के 20 लाख करोड़ के आर्थिक पैकेज ( Economic package ) के बारे में बुधवार को वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ( nirmala sitharaman) ने विस्तार से बताया। आर्थिक पैकेज में निर्मला सीतारमण रियल एस्टेट ( real estate ) को बड़ी राहत दी है।
By: Shivani Singh
Updated: 14 May 2020, 01:46 AM IST
