International Judicial Conference Updates: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद मोदी ने इंटरनेशनल ज्यूडीशियल कॉन्फ्रेंस का उद्घाटन किया। समारोह के बारे में ताजा अपडेट जानने के लिए हमारे साथ जुड़े रहें...
लाइव कवरेज
कानून की नजर में सब बराबर
चीफ जस्टिस एसए बोबडे: भारत विविध संस्कृतियों और परंपराओं का देश है। लेकिन यहां के कानून की नजर में सब बराबर हैं।
pm modi Recently, there have been some important judicial judgements which were subject of global discussions. Before these judgements, several concerns were being expressed about consequences, but 1.3 billion Indians accepted these judicial verdicts wholeheartedly https://t.co/F2jDcAm47O pic.twitter.com/myNI6geefo— ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2020
बदलाव का दशक
पीएम मोदी बोले- यह बदलावों का दशक है, हमने कई पुराने कानून नरस्त किए
PM Modi at International Judicial Conference in Delhi: Respected Mahatma Gandhi ji's life was devoted to truth&service, which are considered foundation of any judiciary. He himself was a barrister. He has written in great detail in his autobiography about the first case he fought pic.twitter.com/szqsf0yflV— ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2020
गांधी जी का जीवन सत्य को समर्पित
पीएम मोदी: महात्मा गांधी का जीवन सत्य और सेवा को समर्पित रहा है। यह हमारी न्याय व्यवस्था का आधार।
न्यास तर्कसंगत हो...
पीएम मोदी बोले- बदलाव हमेशा तर्कसंगत और न्याय संगत होना चाहिए
कानून सबसे ऊपर...
पीएम मोदी: देश में कानून सबसे ऊपर है।