पीएम मोदी बोले- बदलाव हमेशा तर्कसंगत और न्याय संगत होना चाहिए

By: Navyavesh Navrahi

Started on: Feb, 22 2020 11:00 AM

International Judicial Conference Updates: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद मोदी ने इंटरनेशनल ज्यूडीशियल कॉन्फ्रेंस का उद्घाटन किया। समारोह के बारे में ताजा अपडेट जानने के लिए हमारे साथ जुड़े रहें...  

लाइव कवरेज

11:37 AM

कानून की नजर में सब बराबर

चीफ जस्टिस एसए बोबडे: भारत विविध संस्कृतियों और परंपराओं का देश है। लेकिन यहां के कानून की नजर में सब बराबर हैं।

11:33 AM

बदलाव का दशक

पीएम मोदी बोले- यह बदलावों का दशक है, हमने कई पुराने कानून नरस्त किए

11:30 AM

गांधी जी का जीवन सत्य को समर्पित

पीएम मोदी: महात्मा गांधी का जीवन सत्य और सेवा को समर्पित रहा है। यह हमारी न्याय व्यवस्था का आधार।

11:28 AM

न्यास तर्कसंगत हो...

11:24 AM

कानून सबसे ऊपर...

पीएम मोदी: देश में कानून सबसे ऊपर है।

