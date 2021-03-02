प्रदर्शनकारियों ने पुलिस पर पत्थर, मुख्यमंत्री तक पहुंचा मामला, देखें वीडियो
उत्तराखंड के चमोली जिले में बैरियर का विरोध कर रहे लोगों को हटाने जब पुलिस पहुंची, तो प्रदर्शनकारियों ने पत्थर फेंके। मुख्यमंत्री त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत ने मामले का संज्ञान लिया है।
Published: 02 Mar 2021, 12:25 PM IST
#WATCH I Uttarakhand: People pelted stones after police tried to stop protesters at a barrier in Diwali Khal area.— ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021
They were going to hold protest demonstration demanding the expansion of 19-km road from Ghat to Nandprayag, near Garsain today.
(Video Source: Chamoli Police) pic.twitter.com/OPBQ6qBQgG
