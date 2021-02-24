Video: राहुल गांधी ने मछुआरों के साथ समुद्र में पकड़ी मछलियां
राहुल गांधी केरल दौरे पर हैं। उन्होंने बुधवार सुबह मछुआरों के साथ समुद्र में जाकर मछलियां पकड़ी। बाद में उन्होंने पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित भी किया।
By: Ashutosh Pathak
Published: 24 Feb 2021, 12:18 PM IST
