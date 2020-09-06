Britain के Birmingham में कई लोगों पर चाकू से हमला, बड़ी संख्या में लोग जख्मी
- बर्मिंघम सिटी सेंटर (Birmingham City Center) में चाकू से हमले की सूचना मिली है
- पुलिस ने बताया कि इस हमले में कई लोग घायल हुए हैं
- लेकिन कुल संख्या कितनी है, इसपर अभी कोई जानकारी नहीं है
नई दिल्ली। ब्रिटेन के बर्मिंघम शहर (Birmingham City) से दिल दहला देने वाली खबरें सामने आई है। यहां रविवार को चाकूबाजी की कई घटनाएं सामने आई हैं, जिनमें बड़ी संख्या में लोग घायल हुए हैं। बर्मिंघम पुलिस (Birmingham Police) के मुताबिक ये वारदारत आज 12:30 AM के आस-पास की है। ब्रिटिश पुलिस ने इस घटना को बड़ा एक्सीडेंट बताया है। हालांकि इस हमले में कितने लोग मरे या जख्मी हुए हैं अभी तक कोई जानकारी नहीं मिल पाई है।
#UPDATE | We can confirm that at approximately 12:30am today we were called to reports of a stabbing in #Birmingham city centre.— West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) September 6, 2020
We immediately attended, along with colleagues from the ambulance service. A number of other stabbings were reported in the area shortly after.
BBC की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, आज 12:30 AM बर्मिंघम पुलिस को सिटी सेंटर में चाकू से हमले की सूचना मिली। सूचना में बताया गया इस घमले में कई लोग घायल हुए हैं लेकिन अभी तक उनकी संख्या नहीं पता चल पाई है। वहीं वेस्ट मिडलैंड्स पुलिस ने मुताबिक सेंटर के पास गोली चलने की भी खबर है लेकिन ऐसी जानकारी उन तक नहीं रिपोर्ट की गई है।
पुलिस ने इस पूरे मामले को लेकप कुछ भी बोलने से इनकार कर दिया है। लेकिन एक साथ इतनी वारदाते होने के कारण पुलिस ने घटना स्थल के आसपास के पूरे इलाके को खाली कर दिया है।
