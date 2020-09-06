नई दिल्ली। ब्रिटेन के बर्मिंघम शहर (Birmingham City) से दिल दहला देने वाली खबरें सामने आई है। यहां रविवार को चाकूबाजी की कई घटनाएं सामने आई हैं, जिनमें बड़ी संख्‍या में लोग घायल हुए हैं। बर्मिंघम पुलिस (Birmingham Police) के मुताबिक ये वारदारत आज 12:30 AM के आस-पास की है। ब्रिटिश पुलिस ने इस घटना को बड़ा एक्सीडेंट बताया है। हालांकि इस हमले में कितने लोग मरे या जख्मी हुए हैं अभी तक कोई जानकारी नहीं मिल पाई है।

#UPDATE | We can confirm that at approximately 12:30am today we were called to reports of a stabbing in #Birmingham city centre.



We immediately attended, along with colleagues from the ambulance service. A number of other stabbings were reported in the area shortly after.