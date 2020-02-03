Video: आसमान में चमकता दिखा Meteor, रूस के आसमान में दिखा नजारा

Kapil Tiwari

Updated: 03 Feb 2020, 03:02:52 PM (IST)

रूस के आसमान में उल्कापात देखा गया। एक वीडियो में रात में चमकते उल्कापात का नजारा दिखा। यह वीडियो रूस के Urals से सामने आया है। इसमें साफ-साफ Meteor Shower देखा जा सकता है।

meteor meteor showers Russia

