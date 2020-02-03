Video: आसमान में चमकता दिखा Meteor, रूस के आसमान में दिखा नजारा
Kapil Tiwari
Updated: 03 Feb 2020, 03:02:52 PM (IST)
विश्व की अन्य खबरें
रूस के आसमान में उल्कापात देखा गया। एक वीडियो में रात में चमकते उल्कापात का नजारा दिखा। यह वीडियो रूस के Urals से सामने आया है। इसमें साफ-साफ Meteor Shower देखा जा सकता है।
Hindi News अपने मोबाइल पर पढ़ने के लिए डाउनलोड करें (Hindi News App) Get all latest Miscellenous World News in Hindi from Politics, Crime, Entertainment, Sports, Technology, Education, Health, Astrology and more News in Hindi