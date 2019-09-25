video: पीओके में भूकंप ने मचाई तबाही

Mohit Saxena

Updated: 25 Sep 2019, 05:57:53 PM (IST)

विश्‍व की अन्‍य खबरें

पीओके में शक्तिशाली 5.8 तीव्रता का भूकंप आया। पाक अधिकृत कश्मीर में कम से कम 22 लोगों की मौत हो गई। इस भूकंप में 700 से अधिक लोग घायल हुए। भारत में भूकंप के झटके पंजाब और एनसीआर में भी लगे।

related story

ब्रिटिश सांसद ने PoK को बताया कश्मीर का हिस्सा, कहा-इस पर सिर्फ भारत का संप्रभु अधिकार
ब्रिटिश सांसद ने PoK को बताया कश्मीर का हिस्सा, कहा-इस पर सिर्फ भारत का संप्रभु अधिकार
ब्रिटेन ने गिलगिट-बलटिस्तान को बताया भारत का हिस्सा, सदन में पास किया प्रस्ताव
ब्रिटेन ने गिलगिट-बलटिस्तान को बताया भारत का हिस्सा, सदन में पास किया प्रस्ताव
लंदन में पाक प्रदर्शनकारियों ने भारतीय उच्चायोग को निशाना बनाया, कश्मीर की आजादी के नारे लगाए
लंदन में पाक प्रदर्शनकारियों ने भारतीय उच्चायोग को निशाना बनाया, कश्मीर की आजादी के नारे लगाए
न्यूजीलैंड के मिल्फोर्ड साउंड में 5.5 तीव्रता का भूकंप, 7000 लोगों ने किया महसूस
न्यूजीलैंड के मिल्फोर्ड साउंड में 5.5 तीव्रता का भूकंप, 7000 लोगों ने किया महसूस
Globe 360°: एक क्लिक में जानें दुनिया की 10 बड़ी खबरें
Globe 360°: एक क्लिक में जानें दुनिया की 10 बड़ी खबरें
ईरानी मिसाइल हमले से घटी अमरीकी ड्रोन की साख, भारत खरीदने पर करेगा विचार
ईरानी मिसाइल हमले से घटी अमरीकी ड्रोन की साख, भारत खरीदने पर करेगा विचार
कश्मीर पर यूएन रिपोर्ट: भारत ने दर्ज किया विरोध, कहा- यह आतंकवाद को बढ़ावा देने जैसा
कश्मीर पर यूएन रिपोर्ट: भारत ने दर्ज किया विरोध, कहा- यह आतंकवाद को बढ़ावा देने जैसा
Globe 360°: एक क्लिक में जानें दुनिया की दस बड़ी खबरें
Globe 360°: एक क्लिक में जानें दुनिया की दस बड़ी खबरें
अफगानिस्तान और कनाडा में भूकंप के झटके, बीते 14 घंटों में कांपे दुनिया के कई इलाके
अफगानिस्तान और कनाडा में भूकंप के झटके, बीते 14 घंटों में कांपे दुनिया के कई इलाके
Globe 360°: एक क्लिक में जानें दुनिया की 10 बड़ी खबरें
Globe 360°: एक क्लिक में जानें दुनिया की 10 बड़ी खबरें
Globe 360°: एक क्लिक में जानें दुनिया की 10 बड़ी खबरें
Globe 360°: एक क्लिक में जानें दुनिया की 10 बड़ी खबरें
Globe 360°: एक क्लिक में जानें दुनिया की दस बड़ी खबरें
Globe 360°: एक क्लिक में जानें दुनिया की दस बड़ी खबरें
PoK Earthquake

Hindi News अपने मोबाइल पर पढ़ने के लिए डाउनलोड करें (Hindi News App) Get all latest Miscellenous World News in Hindi from Politics, Crime, Entertainment, Sports, Technology, Education, Health, Astrology and more News in Hindi

खबरें और लेख पढ़ने का आपका अनुभव बेहतर हो और आप तक आपकी पसंद का कंटेंट पहुंचे , यह सुनिश्चित करने के लिए हम अपनी वेबसाइट में कूकीज (Cookies) का इस्तेमाल करते हैं। हमारी वेबसाइट पर कंटेंट का प्रयोग जारी रखकर आप हमारी गोपनीयता नीति (Privacy Policy ) और कूकीज नीति (Cookies Policy ) से सहमत होते हैं।
OK
Ad Block is Banned