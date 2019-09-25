video: पीओके में भूकंप ने मचाई तबाही
Mohit Saxena
Updated: 25 Sep 2019, 05:57:53 PM (IST)
पीओके में शक्तिशाली 5.8 तीव्रता का भूकंप आया। पाक अधिकृत कश्मीर में कम से कम 22 लोगों की मौत हो गई। इस भूकंप में 700 से अधिक लोग घायल हुए। भारत में भूकंप के झटके पंजाब और एनसीआर में भी लगे।
