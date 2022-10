Chhath Puja in Mumbai: मुंबई में छठ पूजा के पहले अर्घ्य की तैयारियां पूरी, जुहू चौपाटी पर 5 लाख श्रद्धालुओं के जुटने की उम्मीद

On the occasion of Chhatapuja ,the traffic movement will be slow near Juhu Chowpatty from 10 am on 30.10.2022 to 11 am on 31.10.2022. To avoid traffic congestion, parking is not allowed on the following roads.

1) Juhu Road

2) Juhu Tara Road

3) Birla Lane

4) V.M. Road